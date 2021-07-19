The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the latest generation and the newest member of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class family, is an impeccable definition of the ultimate experience of luxury, comfort and safety. Bound to raise the luxury automotive bar to the next level in every possible detail, this luxury saloon is now officially on sale in Thailand from today onwards.

Powered by a 6 cylinder in-line 2,925 cc diesel engine with a 2-stage turbocharger and intercooler, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is set to be more environmentally-friendly together with its efficiency of which remains intact.

This newest generation also comes with a better user experience in terms of digital intelligence, thanks to the upgraded MBUX7 (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). Besides, with the most advanced safety systems being brought into play, there’s no single denial that the new S-Class is yet the safest one we’ve seen in a form of four wheels.

The exceptionally refined interiors of the Mercedes-Benz S 350 d AMG Premium

“Today Mercedes-Benz is ready to introduce you to ‘The new S-Class’, an ultimate luxury saloon that provides the best driving experience in terms of luxury, comfort and safety. Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always been the best-selling luxury saloon both in the global market and in Thai market. With this new model, under the integration of the most advanced automotive innovations that put focus on user, every detail of this vehicle’s design is meticulously refined. Particularly, the mobile connected experience via wireless internet in the vehicle, Mercedes-Benz has partnered with local 4G LTE service provider in Thailand to allow customers who purchase a Mercedes-Benz vehicle with our authorized dealers to be able to have the best driving experience on every road. And for customers who are interested in “The new S-Class”, you can contact Mercedes-Benz authorized dealers nationwide for more information and reservation from today onwards.” said Roland Folger, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Company Limited.

The Mercedes-Benz S 350 d Exclusive

Scroll through the gallery below to discover more on the two variants of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Mercedes-Benz S 350 d Exclusive (priced at 6,690,000 baht) and Mercedes-Benz S 350 d AMG Premium (priced at 7,190,000 baht).

The Mercedes-Benz S 350 d AMG Premium

The exceptionally refined interiors of the Mercedes-Benz S 350 d Exclusive

To find out more, visit mercedes-benz.com/th.