Porsche’s first fully electric model, the exceptional Taycan saloon, has proven without a doubt that it is imbued with the sports car soul that exemplifies the brand’s DNA. Since its introduction, it has set the benchmark by which all luxury electric sports saloons have been measured against since.

In the all-new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the Taycan saloon has a stablemate with the same electrified soul, but with a more adventurous, more exploratory side. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo sits right in the middle of the three variants available. The other two are the range-topping Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo.

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo may be new but it has the trademark sporty roofline that is more pronounced towards the rear – Porsche aficionados will recognise this element as the striking flyline. The flyline ends, fittingly, with a fixed roof spoiler in high-gloss black. Aside from being stylish, it aids airflow over the top of the car. To further differentiate the Taycan Cross Turismo from the Taycan saloon, the designers created specific exterior components, such as lower valence, side skirts, louvred rear diffuser, wheel arch covers, and five- spoke alloy wheels that show off the grey cast-iron brakes with huge discs and multi-piston callipers perfectly.

The Cross Turismo is equipped with air suspension and it sits higher than the saloon – 20mm to be exact. This extra ground clearance comes in handy during off-road situations. Select the Off-Road Design package and the ground clearance increases to 30mm. While we are on the topic of off-roading, the Porsche Stability Management (PSM) system has an additional mode – Gravel. This mode optimises traction and mobility over terrain such as mud and gravel.

A glance inside its sumptuous cabin singles out the Porsche Advanced Cockpit as the highlight. An innovative control and display concept, mechanical buttons have almost entirely been replaced by digital ones, thus making the cabin extremely tidy. Taking centre stage is the free-standing curved 16.8-inch driver’s instrument cluster that also forms the highest point of the dash and hence, its focal point. For efficient integration and control of audio navigation and communications, the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with 10.9- inch touchscreen display is at your service. An optional extra worth getting is the compass. It features an analogue display of the direction on a rotating compass rose and digital readouts of altitude and time.

Space-wise, the Cross Turismo has the edge over the Taycan saloon. Occupants at the back have an extra 47mm headroom. With the rear seats up, a maximum of 446 litres is available – 39 litres more than the saloon. With the rear seats folded down, the figure rises to 400 litres, with a total capacity of 1,212 litres. This means more space for outdoorsy stuff like a camping tent, sleeping bags, foldable table, stools or even a mountain bike!

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo comes standard with the Performance Battery Plus, which enhances both power output and range, producing up to 571PS of overboost power with launch control. Maximum torque is rated at an impressive 650Nm. Complemented by launch control, it completes the 0 to 100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds while top speed is 240km/h. With two electric motors – one each on the front and rear axles, all-wheel drive is standard. Potential recuperation power has been increased by up to 290kW, which is significantly higher than that of its competitors.

Like its saloon sibling, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo offers a wonderfully engaging drive on the road. It changes direction with consummate ease and exhibits great body control. Around a bend, you can begin accelerating earlier than in most sporty crossovers, and when you need to overtake on the highway, a harder prod of the accelerator will see you passing a line of cars – not just one.

No matter how prodigious its performance, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo would not be usable as an everyday ride if it did not have the range and efficient charging ability to match. Equipped with 800-volt charging, you can benefit from faster charging with up to 270kW. Or you can opt for a maximum of 200kW where the battery temperature rises to a lesser degree. At home, the 22kW Porsche Mobile Charger Connect with touchscreen complements the car’s on- board AC charger, which comes as standard with a maximum charging capacity of 22kW for Alternating Current. As for the range, thanks to the Performance Battery Plus feature, the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo can travel, on and off-road, for up to 436km before the battery pack needs to be juiced up.

For ownership with genuine peace of mind, Porsche Centre Singapore offers a complimentary comprehensive five-year maintenance and warranty package, and an eight-year battery warranty. Also, there is the option of an extended warranty of up to 15 years on your Taycan if needed, as well as many more benefits, such as access to a team of Porsche Certified staff operating one of Southeast Asia’s first electric-ready workshops.

The Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo satiates the unbridled thirst of driving enthusiasts who seek outdoor exploits and impromptu adventures. Like the Taycan saloon, it has class-leading road manners. And like the Taycan saloon, it may have an electrified soul, but its heart beats like that of a true-blue Porsche.

Experience the Taycan at Porsche Centre Singapore at 29 Leng Kee Road, or find out more on Porsche’s website.