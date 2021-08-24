Everything You Need to Know About The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Unveiled at The Quail, USA, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 made its world debut to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historical Countach – the marque’s timeless icon behind every Lamborghini’s design inspiration.

Here is everything you need to know about the reimagined Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 and where it originated from.

The Lamborghini Countach is the long-lived icon behind every later Lamborghini model

From its remarkably futuristic and easily recognised design, to being Lamborghini’s centric embodiment of all subsequent models, the Countach is a legend that goes on to set an original manifesto for all the Lamborghini models we see today – the Aventador, Huracán, and the Sián, just to name a few.

“There are works of art that always remain relevant, and the form of the Countach is one of them. Its design is comprised of perfect proportions, characterised by a very pure and essential approach. Its distinctive feature is the single longitudinal line that visually connects the front and rear parts. From a stylistic point of view, it’s a perfect inspiration because even when the rest is modified, the line is an element of visual continuity between past and present. It’s the epitome of the DNA in all Lamborghini designs, the tradition of the stylistic language from the origins to the present day,” says Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Head of Design.

The Lamborghini Countach’s design inspiration came during a special period in time

Going back in time, the Countach was first introduced during the 1970s (1974-1990), which accounts for one of the most vital time periods in history. It was a time where an array of social attainments, firsts, and changes were a source of design inspiration to many around the world. This includes the stylistic choices for the Lamborghini Countach’s designer, Marcello Gandini.

The interiors and exteriors of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 are notably recognisable

Even from a far distance, the recreated Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 boasts a prominent front design, featuring diagonal lines on the hood. These are also repeated on the engine compartment, a favourite feature and visual for many a driver. On the inside, the interiors are composed of red and black leather heritage detailing with geometric stitching found in the passenger chamber. Influenced by the legendary Countach itself, other familiar design elements include the low and square shape, distinguishable slope of the windscreen, as well as the side windows.

The keys to the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will meet the hands of 112 lucky owners

Only 112 units of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will be produced in respect of the 50th-anniversary memorialisation. In celebration, the limited-volume Countach LPI 800-4 will come with a V12 hybrid engine with 48 v e-motor and supercapacitor technology, delivering 780cv from the thermal unit and 34cv from the electric unit. All lucky owners are expected to witness before their eyes the reimagined model of history from the first quarter of 2022 onwards.

(All Images: Lamborghini Bangkok)

For more information, call 02 512 5111 or visit lamborghini.com/th