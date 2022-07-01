Tod’s & Colnago Team Up to Launch the T Bike

Tod’s and Italian bike maker, Colnago have unveiled the Tod’s T Bike, which celebrates eco-mobility and the active spirit.

In case you missed it, collaboration has been the buzz-word as of late in the world of fashion. This explains the recent partnership between Italian fashion label Tod’s, and Italian bike manufacturer Colnago. Bringing their respective expertise to the fore, the brands have produced the Tod’s T Bike.

Celebrating the active spirit and energetic lifestyles, the high-tech carbon fibre bicycle shines through a particular focus on eco-mobility. Both Tod’s and Colnago share similar values, in addition to both having their roots in Italy, they also place a huge emphasis on tradition, craftsmanship and innovation.

These values are presented with the Tod’s T Bike, which brings the qualities of the Italian lifestyle into a contemporary bicycle. The limited edition series arrives wrapped in warm tones of racing green and orange leather.

Targeted towards a contemporary and stylish generation, Tod’s and Colnago have only produced 70 T Bikes. Unveiled at Salone del Mobile 2022, the bike was accompanied by a special edition release of two of Tod’s iconic products – the Tod’s Tabs sneaker, with its distinct pebble-detail on the heel, and the two-tone wind-breaker, made recognisable with the iconic embossed T-Lion leather pocket.

For its Spring Summer 2022 collection, creative director Walter Chiapponi has crafted these products in new leathers and colour combinations. The sneakers sport soft monochrome leather; for the wind-breakers, technical fabrics of nylon blue, tobacco, blue and khaki with leather details.

The new collection is available in Tod’s boutiques worldwide and on Tods.com. The Tod’s T Bike is available to pre-order online and in select flagship stores worldwide.

(Images: Tod’s)