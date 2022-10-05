Versatility is at the Forefront of the New Lamborghini Urus S Super SUV

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus S, the successor to the original Urus that revolutionised the ‘Super SUV’ niche in the luxury automobile segment.

The vehicle delivers increased power, drivability, and versatile design elements to confirm its status as the ultimate SUV. Now available alongside the Urus Performante, these two vehicles are fitting for car enthusiasts who are seeking maximum sports performance.

Speaking about the new entrant, Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility. The Urus’ commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced, is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation.”

There are many facets of the design of the Urus S that prove it elevates the Urus Super SUV concept even further. First of all, the Urus S features a 4 litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that is capable of delivering 850 Nm of torque and 666 CV, the latter matching the output of the performance-oriented Urus Performante. It has a top speed of 305km/h and the acceleration has been improved with the vehicle capable of going from 0-100km/h in only 3.5 seconds and 0-200km/h in 12.5 seconds.

The Urus S offers several distinctive drive modes. The STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO drive modes feature adaptive air suspension for super sport driving enjoyment, but with smooth handling on road surfaces; while TERRA, NEVE, and SABBIA, focus on body balancing for off-road excursions. This versatility means the vehicle is both powerful and drivable over any road in any condition.

Beyond improvements under the hood, the Urus S boasts a sophisticated design that marries sporty and luxurious elements. New inclusions encompass a front bumper that incorporates more refined lines, a new matte-black-painted stainless steel skidplate that is complemented by the lines of the front grille, and a new, light-weight carbon fibre painted bonnet with matte-black air vents. The rear features a new, twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel as the standard, and new rim options are offered including 22” Nath rims with titanium matte and diamond polish finishes, and 23” Taigete wheels available in bronze or with diamond polish alternatives.

The interior of the Urus S is presented with fully revised colour and trim offers. Both the new Bi-colour Sportivo and the new Bi-colour sophisticated option have the sought-after Urus Performante stitching pattern. There is also stylish use of complementary colours, for example the black leather trims offer new contrast colour options including tan, cream, brown and new Blue Leandro and Verde Aura colours.

Those who decide to purchase the Urus S can also take advantage of the plethora of options for customisation extending to everything from the trim to the wheels, and style configuration options regarding body colour, material finishes, and more.

For more information about the Urus S, visit https://www.lamborghini.com/en-en