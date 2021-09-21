We Rank Supercars Owned by Roman Abramovich by Performance

Owner of football club Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich is a name synonymous with extravagance, luxury and style. With an estimated net worth of US$ 14.7 billion (as of 14 September, 2021), the self-made Russian billionaire loves to spend his fortune on superyachts, private jets, luxurious mansions and supercars.

His collection of expensive buys was once dubbed as ‘The Roman Empire’ by The Wall Street Journal. The 54-year-old Russian oligarch’s net worth had peaked in 2008 and was estimated at US$ 23.5 billion, making him the richest man in the country that year, as reported by Forbes.



Some of his most expensive purchases include Chelsea football club in 2003 in a record deal worth US$ 233 million and the world’s now second-largest mega-yacht Eclipse for US $500 million.

Not only yachts, the oil magnate is lauded for his collection of artwork and owning properties around the world. Abramovich, along with Russian-American art collector and businesswoman Dasha Zhukova, founded Garage Center for Contemporary Culture in 2008 and focussed on Russian modern and contemporary art. He is also believed to have bought Lucien Freud’s Benefits Supervisor Sleeping painting of Sue Tilley for £17.2million in 2008.

From his extravagant splurges, it’s quite evident that Abramovich loves to travel in style even when he’s on land. A huge petrolhead at heart, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich often flaunts his fleet of supercars at the German Nürburgring racetrack, which is worth millions.

From the classic limited-edition Ferrari FXX to the custom-made Bugatti and Zonda R, he has an incredible collection of rare sports cars, which is a testament to his love for high-revving engines.

Besides focussing on the track, Abramovich also owns one of the most exclusive and special cars. One of which is the mighty Rolls-Royce Corniche. Moreover, he has two Maybach 62 Limousines in his fleet — a luxury saloon that is every bit aristocratic.



Have a look at Roman Abramovich’s car collection ranked by their performance.

(Main and featured image: Leon Neal/AFP and Lamborghini)