Why the Bentley Mulliner Batur is the Most Extraordinary Grand Tourer Yet

The Bentley Mulliner Batur was recently revealed at this year’s Monterey Car Week, ushering in a new design language for Bentley.

The new exceptionally exclusive, handcrafted and infinitely customisable grand tourer coach built by Mulliner takes the classic features of vehicles formerly presented by the renowned automobile brand and reinterprets them into new, cleaner forms that are focused on the utilisation of contrast and definition.

The Batur is the successor of the extraordinary Bacalar and fulfills the vision of Director of Design, Andreas Mind. In a similar vein to the Bacalar, the Batur is named after Lake Batur in Kintamani on the island of Bali , Indonesia, a spectacle of natural beauty. With Bentley declaring they are on their Beyond100 journey to become pioneers in the realm of sustainable luxury mobility, the Batur’s design DNA will shape the future of Bentley design, particularly the range of Bentley Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) set to launch in 2025.

Beyond its exterior, the Batur boasts Bentley’s most advanced chassis system. The model celebrates the Bentley’s iconic w12 engine, with this particular iteration being able to produce more power and torque than ever before. Although Bentley are transitioning into electric vehicles and we will soon have to bid goodbye to the the W12, fans of this engine will be pleased to hear its inclusion in making the Batur the ultimate Bentley grand tourer.

In true Bentley fashion, the Batur offers the ultimate co-creation experience with abundant opportunities for personalisation. Every customer can pick the colour and finish of every surface and component, and material options include sustainable natural fibre composites, low-CO2 leather, and even 3D printed 18k gold.

For more information, visit https://www.bentleymotors.com/en.html