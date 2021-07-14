You Can Now Experience and Become the Owner of Ferrari’s Portofino M

Discover the new Ferrari Portofino M, a two-seater convertible GT sports car that will absolutely blow you away.

Thailand’s premiere of Ferrari’s Portofino M

Cavallino Motors, the distributor of Ferrari, has just revealed the Ferrari Portofino M in Thailand. An incredible affair, given that this latest supercar will be rotated across different countries and would only be available for fans to experience the Portofino M in real life for just two weeks between July 9 – 18. 2021. The car, designed and engineered to its full potential, embodies the spirit of the super sports car and a compact size that allows its owner agility and versatility like never before.

Nandhamalee Bhirombhakdi, Managing Director of Cavallino Motors

“Cavallino is striving to create a dazzling digital event to allow all Ferrari fans to experience the latest masterpiece of top-notch sporty design and automotive engineering, which still fully captures the spirit of the previous car model. The Ferrari Portofino M’s compact dimensions make it ideal for use on all occasions, offering superb versatility,” notes Nandhamalee Bhirombhakdi, Managing Director of Cavallino Motors.

The Portofino M

A convertible GT, the Ferrari Portofino M pays tribute to the art of en plein air driving. The model’s designs and performance are an evolution of the Maranello manufacturer’s top-selling convertible GT sports car. It thus explains the letter M in its moniker, which stands for “Modificata” and a reference to the elevated performance of the car. Fans of the Prancing Horse would be delighted to discover that the Portofino comes with a redesigned powertrain and technical updates, including a 3,855cc engine from the V8 turbo family, consecutively voted ‘International Engine of the Year’ between 2016 – 2019.

Designed for speed

Being Ferrari, speed and stability are certainly in the blood of this Italian sports car manufacturer. To achieve the best performance in acceleration while maintaining top-notch stability, the Ferrari Portofino M comes with a five-position Manettino that includes a Race mode and a new eight-speed gearbox. The V8 turbo and the upgraded features mentioned means a remarkable performance: a 0-100 km/h time of 3.45 seconds, a 0-200 km/h of 9.8 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h.

Not only do the technical updates allow for high performing acceleration and speed, but the versatility of the Portofino M means that the model would be perfect for city use and longer journeys. And just like every Ferrari convertibles, the Portofino M comes with a Retractable Hard Top (RHT) for owners to take in the fresh air while enjoying the speed. For those who wish to be the owner of this sports car from Maranello, Italy, the starting price for Ferrari’s Portofino M is THB21,840,000 that comes with a complimentary 3-year (unlimited mileage) warranty that can be extended to 15 years.

Rewatch the Thailand launch of the Portofino M, simply visit Cavallino Motors’s official Facebook page or Youtube channel. Those who wish to experience the Ferrari Portofino M in person simply visit Cavallino Motors Showroom on New Petchaburi Road by making a booking 72 hours before your visit.

Visit Cavallino Motors, email info@cavallino.co.th or call 02-319-6109 for more information.