Apple May be Adding Touch Screens to Macs

In a move that strays away from one of Steve Jobs’ beliefs, Apple seems to be considering putting touch screens on Macs, according to a Bloomberg report.

“Touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical,” Steve Jobs said in 2010. “It doesn’t work, it’s ergonomically terrible.”

Well, if a Bloomberg report is to be believed, Apple’s current leadership thinks otherwise. The California-based tech giant is reportedly considering making Macs with touch screens, a major departure from it’s co-founder’s sentiments.

What we know about Apple’s plan to add touch screens to Macs

According to the Bloomberg article, “Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project”, which means that it is, at least, being seriously considered. This change of heart after Apple’s staunch insistence that touch screens belong solely on tablets may be because its competitors have started putting touch screens on their laptops. Ironically, this was exactly what Steve Jobs was talking about, showing the audience at the Apple event in 2010 how it just doesn’t work, or at least it didn’t in his opinion.

Apple has also been worried in the past that putting touch screens on Macs might affect iPad sales, the article states. However, there’s been an uptick in Mac sales, and this change of heart may be the company’s effort to keep its edge in the market. Alongside the change to touchscreens, Apple will reportedly also switch from using LCDs to OLEDs for the screens of the MacBook, which they already use for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

However, don’t expect to see it anytime soon. Bloomberg’s anonymous sources say that the feature might be announced in 2025 as an update to the MacBook Pro. A lot can happen between now and then.

For now, Apple has recently announced its new Mac lineup that now comes with the M2 Pro and M2 Max, with the M2 Max having up to 96GB of unified memory. Watch the announcement below.