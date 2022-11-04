Can Bangkok be a 5G Smart City?

The 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum by Huawei discussed how 5G can help in transforming cities to become “smart”. Other cities in other countries are slowly but surely taking steps towards that, but can Bangkok also become a 5G smart city?

As the world becomes more and more reliant on the Internet, smart technology has become more common. Right now, it’s usually found in individual households: robotic sweepers/vacuums, automatic locks, programmable lights, that sort of thing. Slowly but surely, the technology is now being applied on a bigger scale. Once a thing of sci-fi, smart cities may slowly become a reality in the near future. In fact, a number of cities are taking the steps to do just this. Is it possible to see Bangkok follow suit?

What it would take for Bangkok to be a 5G city

During the 13th Huawei Global Mobile Broadband Forum, there was a panel entitled “How Does 5G Enable Digital Cities?”, which brought on stage a number of people, all from the field of wireless communication and from different countries, to share how each of their respective cities was taking steps to become “smart”. Dubai, for example, is aiming to have surveillance cameras in the city widely available. Beijing is also trying to provide city-wide 200 MHz continuous coverage for its residents. Small steps, but steps, nonetheless.

It’s not surprising that there are also numerous challenges when trying to make a smart city, though the challenges are unique to each city. One example is Hong Kong. Famous for towering skyscrapers and a multitude of high-rises, radio engineers face difficulty in providing coverage. One common problem that cities face is the digital divide between households: some have access to great Internet speeds while others do not.

There is already a myriad of problems Bangkok faces that you could probably think of. The prevailing challenge that first comes to mind is, well, all the bureaucratic crap as well as the corruption. Everyone hopes, of course, that Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt will be the change the city needs in the government. But there are also a number of other issues: 5G isn’t available to all and the city isn’t connected to the network entirely as of yet; the possible shake-up in infrastructure; and the inevitable constructions for towers or wires that would send the already dreaded Bangkok traffic into further chaos, just to name a few.

But there are also other important issues that need to be tackled for smart cities to truly be a reality not just here but everywhere else. One that was brought up during the panel is power infrastructure: can a city’s current infrastructure handle 5G deployment? If not, does that mean a radical change or expansive construction? Another extremely important issue is the question of sustainability: will a 5G city be energy-efficient and sustainable? Will physical components like towers and wires disturb the environment? How can governments be kept accountable for this and not just fly it under the public’s nose

While this perhaps is toeing the line of sci-fi and betraying my nerdiness—anyways, smart cities are a thing of sci-fi, at least for now—one other caveat for a hyper-connected city is the fact that everything is in shambles once the connection to the Internet is lost. I couldn’t help but think of the Watch Dogs video game franchise. Again, betraying my utter geekiness, but it’s scary to think that if our city runs and relies on the Internet, then if it gets shut down, there would be chaos. Others will say this is a ridiculous thing to worry about, but turn off the router during a party and you’ll see what I’m getting at.

The reality of smart 5G cities is still a little ways off but it’s definitely in the near future. There’s a lot of work to be done. Bangkok could very well be one of these cities, but that depends on whether it can jump the hurdles in its way.

The question then is not whether Bangkok can be a smart city. Of course it can. The question is how long it’s going to take.