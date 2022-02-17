A 1.2 kg French Truffle is Being Sold at Auction as an NFT

Non-fungible tokens, more commonly known as NFTs, have become increasingly popular over the course of the year. The buzzword essentially refers to a digital certificate that marks ownership of unique items of which there can only be one original, like artwork or—as is the case for truffle hunter Bernard Planche—a 2.78 pound (1.2 kg) truffle he found in the Dordogne region of France.

Planche, who has been a truffle hunter for more than 30 years, lives in a corner of France where the prized mushrooms are nicknamed “black diamonds.” Between December and March every year, the Dordogne Valley becomes home to many special markets dedicated to the delicacy, Forbes reports. People come from all around the world to comb through the soil in the hopes of finding the rare delights.

Recently, with truffle hunting season at its peak, Planche stumbled upon a “tuber melanosporum” that weighed 2.78 pounds (1.2 kg). He brought his discovery to the Sarlat market in early February where its authenticity was confirmed. In the hopes of drawing more attention to his home region and profession, Planche has decided to auction off the virtual rights to the truffle using an NFT.

The successful truffle hunter has partnered with Venture Makers, a consulting studio that specialises in NFTs, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and more. The auction will take place on the NFT OpenSea action platform and hopeful buyers can bid on the non-interchangeable token on February 11 at 4 pm Eastern Standard Time February 12 at 4 am Thailand time). In addition to the digital rights to the truffle, the buyer will be invited to Domaine de Planche in Saint-Cirq-Madelon near Périgord, where they will take part in a truffle hunt and enjoy a special meal at the end of the day.

