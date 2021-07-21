Luxury Gadgets to Truly Elevate Style and Comfort in Your Life

Luxury meets engineering to create a high-quality audio output of 200 watts along with 2.1 virtual surround sound. These speakers include a rear silencer and tailpipe borrowed from the Porsche 911 GT3 and is accompanied by a matt black silhouette and impeccable loss-free audio transmission.

The speakers have an LED display and offer an easy Bluetooth pairing function as well. The built-in Chromecast lets you connect them to your favourite music app for flawless wireless streaming.

The bass and treble can be controlled via remote, and the lip-sync function is like icing on the cake for audiophiles. It serves as the easiest way to add luxurious ambient audio to your house parties.