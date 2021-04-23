Much as we’re getting used to the stay-home normality as most of life’s commodities are easy to acquire via innumerable e-commerce channels, we can’t help missing the joy of going through shops and counters, corners and pop-up spaces to handpick everything else that enriches our life beyond basic necessities. Thanks to technology, the latest multipurpose shopping service ‘OneSiam Extraordinary Shop’ enables fans of Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery to shop at just their fingertips while enjoying the experience that’s closest to shopping at your favourite venues – in just a few clicks.

To support the authorities’ stay-home scheme, the OneSiam shopping service offers an ultimate shopping experience through its three main features namely, Call & Shop, Siam Paragon Luxury Chat & Shop and Click & Shop.

Call & Shop

Exclusively available for VIZ card and Platinum M card members – just simply call 063 205 7989, 063 205 7974 or add LINE: @OneSiam to make any orders and have them delivered right at your doorstep. Be it grocery, food or luxury shopping, all you need to do is pick up your phone and give them a call.

Siam Paragon Luxury Chat & Shop

In case you’ve been pondering around about that new pair of luxury sneakers but couldn’t dare to go outside, this feature is exactly what you need. This function is dedicated to luxury brand shopping. Just through the LINE application of OneSiam, you can order any of your most-loved pieces from there, or simply browse through some of the latest collections from Miu Miu, Piaget, Saint Laurent, Prada and more.

Click & Shop

This final feature allows shoppers to shop at any given hour – whether it’s 5 a.m. or 5 p.m. – just add LINE: @OneSiam to shop your desired items. The stores include Loft, The Selected, The Wonder Room, O.D.S., Cazh, Aland, Absolute Siam Store, Iconcraft and Ecotopia.

Taste of Siam x Robinhood

Not only that, discerning food lovers of delectable, Michelin-starred dishes can also have their favourite menus from restaurants at Siam Paragon, Siam Center or Siam Discovery served right at home. Just download the ‘Robinhood’ food delivery application and browse through the ‘Taste of Siam’ tap to unlock all the exclusive deals available just for you. The special promotions include a 100-baht discount for every 500-baht food order, and receive a Siam gift card worth of 100THB. If that’s still not enough, discount vouchers with value over 1000 THB used in participating stores, are to be gifted out to food orders over 400THB, from 26 April to 30 June 2021.

Enjoy the ultimate shopping experience anytime and anywhere today with OneSiam Extraordinary Shop. For more information, call 02 610 8000 or visit Facebook : OneSiam