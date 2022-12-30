Tech Trends to Look Out For in 2023

The coming year will see advancements in different aspects in the world of technology. These are the trends we think you should keep an eye on in 2023.

The past year saw a lot of things happen in the world of tech from Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover to the constant rise and fall—but currently falling—value of crypto. As 2022 comes to a close, we look toward the year to come and take a glimpse at the things in tech that will probably trend this coming year, from the continuous growing use of AI to the further utilisation of decentralised systems.

These are the trends in tech to look out for in 2023

AI

Artificial intelligence was recently a hot trend on social media and a subject of controversy. While everyone’s Instagram and Facebook feeds were full of AI-generated profile pictures, artists became vocal about how the system was basically stealing their work. Whichever side of the argument you may fall on, AI doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and it’s not just limited to making cool profile photos. Companies making use of AI to help in management will become more and more common, and algorithms aren’t going anywhere, for better or for worse.

AR and VR

Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse may not have had a great start, but that doesn’t mean augmented and virtual reality are going anywhere. The pandemic proved that there was a place for AR in the workplace, and VR is getting a lot of use in the gaming industry. While there are still plenty of things to work out in these technologies, expect to see advancements and even more use in the coming year.

Advancement in autonomous technology

We’ve already seen autonomous systems used in cars like Tesla and they’ve improved to such a point that rideshares like Lyft have actually started using autonomous vehicles in their services. Even here in Thailand, we have cars that can now park themselves. Autonomous systems aren’t just limited to vehicles, of course, and many warehouses and factories are already using it to their advantage. In 2023, we might see an even more widespread use, perhaps with drones now delivering to our doorsteps.

A greater push for EVs

This year saw Thailand give electric vehicles a tax cut to convince more people to buy them and there’s also a plan to have more charging stations all around Bangkok. With people being more aware of climate change and carbon emissions, car companies have leaned into EVs. Expect to see more and more of them on the streets, and perhaps 2023 may be the year you also buy one. After all, Tesla is already here in Thailand.

Flying commutes

Cars that fly have long been a dream for the future. The 1962 cartoon The Jetsons made kids of numerous generations dream of having one of their own, and Back to the Future made everyone hope that one day, they would have their very own flying Delorean, but perhaps without the time travel. While there’s still a long ways to go before it becomes a norm, flying vehicles are being developed that are both electrical and cheap (well,somewhat cheap), suitable for short-term travels. While not necessarily “flying cars”, the next year may see these vehicles get tested and certified for wider use. Maybe we’ll even see them in action by the end of the year.

Rise in decentralised systems

Crypto, NFTs, Facebook, and Twitter have fuelled the conversation and development of decentralised systems. While the topic of crypto and NFTs may polarise, people are generally in agreement that Facebook and Twitter’s centralised way of doing things, especially when Elon Musk took over the latter, is becoming wearisome and perhaps even sending the platforms down the drain. People have since sought out decentralised alternatives, hence the rise of crypto and NFTs, as well as users migrating to platforms like Mastodon in place of Twitter. While the tide hasn’t completely shifted yet, decentralised systems will probably become more powerful in the coming year.