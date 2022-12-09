The Christmas 2022 Tech Gift Guide

We’ve got a list of goodies that can be perfect gifts for the people in your life who love gadgets and tech. Here’s our Tech Gift Guide.

As the holiday season is in full swing, you may be joining the throngs of shoppers who are anxiously going around malls and scrolling through the Internet to find the perfect gift for their friends and loved ones. If they happen to be lovers of everything tech-related, then you’ve come to the right spot. From smart rings and the Apple Watch Ultra to an actual Tesla, our tech gift guide lists out some items that gadget aficionados in your life will love.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple’s new Watch model is the perfect gift for your friend or loved one who likes the rugged outdoors. The Apple Watch Ultra was designed specifically for harsh outdoor environments and for those that prefer to do more than just an outdoor run or a simple workout. If your friend is an avid scuba driver, mountain climber, or marathon runner, the Apple Watch Ultra is a great companion and they’ll love you forever for giving it as a gift. It does, of course, come with a hefty price tag, but it’s the season of giving anyway.

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max

The iPhone Pro lineup is the way to go if you truly want to experience what the new iteration has to offer. With its software-hardware blending Dynamic Island and a powerful camera now with Action Mode, allowing you to smoothly capture moving subjects without a gimbal. For your sibling that wants a great phone to shoot and post content, the 14 Pro lineup won’t let you down.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

For the person that’s unique and wants to stand out in the crowd, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. While the Samsung Fold is awkwardly bulky, Samsung’s Z Flip series is the perfect combo of flip-phone nostalgia and modern tech. Aside from being compact, it comes in a variety of stylish colours and is also water-resistant.

Nintendo Switch

The thing about the Nintendo Switch is that it’s perfect for both kids and grown-ups. With its portability and ability to accommodate two players with its two Joy-Cons, the Switch is great fun not just for its owner but for the people they share it with. Also, there are a number of great titles for the Switch, both upcoming and already released, and on top of that, you can also download classic Nintendo arcade games for free.

Oura Ring

Smartwatches have been touted as great health companions, but the Oura Ring offers a more discreet and some would say more stylish approach. Oura promises “continuous health monitoring and deeply personal guidance”, tracking your sleep and activity so you’re updated about what’s happening to your body. It’s a great gift for someone in your life who loves to work out or a loved one who’s getting up there in years. Plus, it also doesn’t hurt that it looks really sleek.

Tesla Model 3

If we’re truly going to get into the spirit of giving, then let’s really lean into it, shall we? The electric automotive company just recently launched in Thailand and orders for the Model 3 can be made right now with deliveries expected to arrive in Q1 of 2023. Surprisingly, the price is actually pretty reasonable, with the Model 3 starting at around THB1.76 million. Imagine the look on your parents’ or your special someone’s face when you give them a small box and they open it to see a Tesla key fob.

Breo Box

If you’re like me and you find yourself overwhelmed by anxiety at the task of finding the perfect gift for someone, then Breo Box can definitely help you out—that is, as long as the person you’re gifting it to is into tech. The Breo Box comes with four to eight random items that are related to gadgets, home goods, and tech. They’re running a promo for the holidays so it’s a great time to buy one for a friend just in time for Christmas. Alternatively, you can also choose to give them up to four boxes that will be sense throughout the year. You can tell them it’s your Christmas, New Year, Birthday, and next Christmas gift all done.

