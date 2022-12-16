The New M2 iPad Pro is (Technically) the Best Yet

The latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Pro with the M2 chip is faster and more powerful, but does that mean better?

Apple tagging its products with the word “pro” makes one assume that these are the best versions a c consumer could have. That’s the case with their iPhones. That’s the case with their AirPods. And with the newest iPad Pro, that’s still true—technically speaking.

The 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 chip

The Pros

Apple has constantly touted its newest chips and how it enables faster performance, and that hasn’t changed with the new iPad Pro. I can list out numbers here like 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and spout percentages like “35 percent faster graphic performance”. But for a lot of people including myself, those numbers don’t really mean much. What matters is whether the iPad can actually perform to standard.

The M2 chip enables the iPad Pro to shoot on ProRes, which means that video editors basically have a camera and a remote editing bay of sorts right in the palm of their hands. It’s a testament to just how powerful this iPad is. Even when editing photos, the iPad is capable of showing you a preview of what the finished product will look like. This is especially satisfying with the new hover feature where you can point your Apple Pencil just right above the screen and it will either show you the blends of colours for your paintbrush or preview effects on your video or photo. On top of that, Da Vinci Resolve, the famous movie editing software, is also coming to the iPad soon, yet another testament to the M2’s power.

The Cons

And that’s pretty much it.

Don’t get me wrong, the iPad Pro performance is impressive. It’s undoubtedly powerful. If you’re someone in the film industry or a photographer that always does quick edits, then having an iPad Pro is a game-changer. But if you’re someone who’s using the iPad for school or you just want a tablet that’s easy to carry around, you may not find this new model to be that impressive. You have no use for ProRes (which, by the way, still requires a third-party app, FYI) or movie editing on the go, so the M2, as powerful as it is, isn’t necessarily such a momentous change for you.

Aside from the M2, not much has changed. The display, battery life, the camera—they’re still the same as before. Even the design of the iPad itself is the same except in the back where it now says “iPad Pro” instead of iPad. The only other major change is that it now supports Wi-Fi 6E, which means downloads are a little faster but that all still depends on your connection.

The Verdict

Perhaps the reason why the iPad Pro is called “Pro” is because it’s meant to be used by certain professionals. It’s certainly an invaluable asset for artists and can make life easier for them. But for a casual everyday user, just a new chip may not be enough for them to shell out their hard-earned cash.

The M2 iPad Pro starts at a price of THB32,900.

