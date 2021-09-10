What is Starlink and how Elon Musk will Change the Way You Access the Internet

This question is on the minds of anyone using the internet today. We will get into that and more such questions in a while, but let us begin with the latest in the Starlink saga.

On 2 September, 2021, India Today, a prominent Indian media house, published a report indicating that Starlink might soon become a reality in the country. The report was based on a tweet by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Just figuring out the regulatory approval process — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2021

Musk is the second richest man in the world at the moment. According to Forbes, his net worth on 6 September, 2021, stood at US$ 190.5 billion. He is the founder, CEO and Chief Engineer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., popularly known as SpaceX — an American aerospace company, which has earned global renown for its path-breaking achievements in space technology over a short time.

Elon Musk is also the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, the founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of OpenAI and Neuralink.

Besides his “rich man” image, Musk is considered a modern-day genius who has come up with ‘space-defining’ ideas.

At the same time, Musk is loved by millions on social media for his ‘I-don’t-care-attitude’, which he openly flaunts on Twitter. Though the man tweets just about anything, he is so influential that he doesn’t even need all of the 280 characters to make bitcoin markets play to his tunes.