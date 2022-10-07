The Coral’s Chambers by Omazz: Now Ready to Welcome Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Omazz, one of the world’s leading mattress producers, has collaborated with The Coral First Class Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport to create a special lounge complete with bedrooms. The Coral’s Chambers by Omazz has been conceptualised around the idea of “peace is the true happiness” and aims to make every travel journey a more relaxing one.

Omazz has become a globally-recognised name in the manufacturing of mattresses and bedding items for several reasons. The brand has a team of expert designers and craftsmen, it utilises natural and organic materials, and its mattresses are not only aesthetically desirable but also support the body in order to promote well-being.

To reiterate the brand’s commitment to ‘the art of relaxation,’ and its understanding that relaxation is a key facet for a happy life, Omazz introduced “The Bed Experience by Omazz” with an investment of over 100 million baht to deliver special products that encourage rest and recuperation. The brand has since collaborated with many businesses leading up to their most recent work with Suvarnabhumi Airport to launch The Coral’s Chambers by Omazz.

The Coral’s Chambers by Omazz aims to provide all passengers with opportunity to relax mind and body on Omazz signature mattresses, creating a sanctuary of comfort in order to improve their travel experiences.

Speaking about the project, Teepakorn Lojanagosin, CEO of Lotus Bedding Group and Omazz Thailand, said: “Travel and leisure are two inseparable concepts. Therefore, we feel like this project is a great opportunity to explore the relationship further. In collaboration with The Coral First Class Lounge, we have invested in creative bedroom solutions to create a special experience for every traveller.” Overall, the lounge emphasises pillars of comfort, solitude, and an escape from the usual hustle bustle of Bangkok’s premier airport, all of which fit with the Omazz philosophy.

In the future, Omazz hopes to continue diversifying with additional projects under ‘The Bed Experience by Omazz’ umbrella and are currently looking for new business partners who are looking to provide only the best for their patrons and clientele.

For more information, visit https://omazz.com/en/