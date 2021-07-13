Investing is nowhere near a no-brainer. Be it the emerging, global trends or newly-developed consumer habits – caused by the world’s macro-environmental factor like the you-know-why catastrophe of the Covid-19 – all investing decisions require a great deal of solidified experiences that are highly of in need to prevent uncertainties and post-investment risks.

But, what if there is a shortcut to making one’s whole investing journey a little more motivating, or perhaps, more simple to act upon? Especially for those beginners who have just jumped right on the ship, and are a bit indecisive of where to get started? Check out some of these investing Instagram accounts in which will provide you with relevant information, as well as keep you in the loop with their daily – and internationally – bite-sized content because ‘making it’ always begins with ‘learning it’ first.

Here are 5 Investing Instagram accounts to follow if you just get started.

Set Thailand

Follow for: Tips on strategic thinking and doing, basic business tools and frameworks of which beginners can familiarise themselves with, tax planning, and free trading courses that you can watch live, on a weekly basis, via their official Facebook page.

Money Buffalo

Follow for: Summaries about the latest news on local – and international – investments, businesses and economics presented in an easy, digestible way that anyone or everyone can learn and absorb in.

Longtunman

Follow for: Local and global businesses and trends, case studies of local and global brands, fundamental frameworks and tools – all presented in visual infographics with clear explanations included.

Wealth Me Up

Follow for: Tips on savings, cryptocurrencies, breakdowns of saving how-to guides, investing-in-stocks information, talks on foreign direct investments by experts in relevant fields, along with some inspirational quotes to constantly keep you inspired.

Save to Invest

Follow for: Positive and inspirational content mainly relating to self-investment, investment-related book recommendations and do’s and don’ts including powerful quotes from renowned investors around the world. Because at the end of the day, sometimes what you need is just a little bit of inspiration to help you stay on track, relax and take a deep breath, too.

(Main and featured image: Austin Distel/@austindistel/Unsplash)