Copy of UOB Plaza Bangkok debuts in Phrom Phong to offer customers a personalised banking experience

Housing a wide array of spaces designed for its various customer groups, UOB’s various wealth centres will become grounds for it to serve the needs of its clients.

Widely trusted as a bank that caters to clients of various lifestyles and life stages, UOB Thailand has upped its service ante by opening the UOB Plaza in the Phrom Phong area. Known for its exceptional service, the bank has decided to create a one-stop banking destination, branded as the “new urban destination,” that caters to the unique needs of different investors.

“We really believe in personalisation for clients who invest with us,” said Yuttachai Teyarachakul, Managing Director and Country Head of Personal Financial Services for UOB Thailand. “We provide customers with information and insights on wealth management that are relevant to their needs and lifestyle choices, based on their banking patterns. This approach to personalising wealth management for each customer will enable them to have the confidence they need to make wiser financial decisions.”

Designed with feedback from its banking clients in mind, the UOB Plaza Bangkok has unveiled 3 wealth centres on the 2nd floor of the building to suit clients with varying investment goals: the Privilege Reserve Centre for clients with investments over 50 million baht, the Privilege Banking Centre for those with investments between 10-50 million baht, and the Wealth Banking Centre for those with investments between 2-10 million baht.

“The Privilege Reserve zone was designed under the concept of the ‘Collection House, adorned by artwork that we have curated from artists who have won our UOB Painting of the Year awards,” explained Teyarachakul. “For our Privilege Banking Centre, we wanted to create a space where our clients can relax in the middle of the city. Dubbed ‘The Chamber,’ we use a light color palette to create this relaxing space for our users.”

Privilege Reserve and Privilege Banking members will also have access to The Vivarium, a shared semi-formal space for hosting private meetings.

The third and biggest area dedicated to the bank’s widest client base is the Wealth Banking Centre, alternatively called the Urban Club, a collaborative space that is reminiscent of coworking spaces and cafes where young professionals gather to share new ideas.

Besides having a dedicated space where customers can discuss the latest financial products and plan their wealth with dedicated financial advisors, they can enjoy additional perks that come with these dedicated spaces. “We’re very proud to serve coffee from %Arabica, one of the world’s leading coffee shops, to UOB Privilege Reserve and Privilege Banking customers to enjoy,” said Teyarachakul.

To learn more about mutual funds, insurances, structured notes, and other financial products you can add to your investment portfolio, visit UOB Plaza Bangkok Main Branch at 690 Sukhumvit Road, right by BTS Phrom Phong Station. Opening hours: Mon-Fri 08.30 am-03.30 pm, Sat. 10.00 am-5.00 pm; closed on Sundays.