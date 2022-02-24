Welcome to Pisces Season 2022 — Here’s Everything You Need to know

Every year, from roughly February 18 to March 20, the sun moves through sensitive, romantic, spiritual, mutable water sign Pisces. No matter which signs are represented most prominently in your birth chart, you’ll feel the effects of Piscean energy. It’s all about getting swept up in your wildest daydreams, swimming in deep-rooted emotion, seeing the world through rose-coloured glasses, channelling your feelings into creative outlets, and tapping into the power of intuition and imagination.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Pisces season is generally dedicated to rest, hibernation, and letting your mind wander as you imagine what life could look like come spring. But let’s not forget that the water sign has a spirited, even theatrical side as well. It’s no wonder that Pisces hosts whimsical holidays that serve as an escape from daily life, such as Mardi Gras, Purim, and St. Patrick’s Day.

But while the sun moves through the quirky sign annually, the moon and planets move at different paces and patterns in the solar system. So, you can expect a unique experience during every sign’s season.

Here’s a glimpse at Pisces season 2022:

You’ll get plenty of invitations to act on your heart’s desires

On February 16, Venus, the planet of love, and Mars, the planet of sex, paired up in pragmatic cardinal earth sign Capricorn, kicking off a whole new cycle and tone around how you relate to others. Cap is known for its industriousness, so it may inspire you to be more willing to do the work associated with love now. And because Venus and Mars are travelling so closely together, Pisces season plays host to several connections between these two romantic power players and other planets, making love, sex, and relationships a focal point of the month.

On February 23, Mars will form a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in Pisces. And on the 24th, Venus follows suit, presenting two days in a row in which you could be tempted to get carried away by daydreams and imaginative pursuits — quite possibly behind the bedroom door.

Then, on March 3, they’ll both link up with Pluto, the planet of power, death, and rebirth, in Capricorn. Thanks to Venus’ retrograde, the romance planet and Pluto have connected repeatedly recently — on December 11 and 25, 2021 — amplifying desires in a way that could even morph into infatuation and power play.

Consider how you might’ve been feeling back then to get a sense of the vibe you could be experiencing once more around March 3. But also because Mars is there now as well and Venus is no longer compromised by a backward turn, you could be fired up to take empowering action in your love and sex life.

You might want to kick off an unconventional new chapter in your relationships

After dancing together through the sign of the Sea Goat, Venus and Mars shift into the more individualistic, idealistic, and future-minded fixed air sign Aquarius on March 6 and quickly form another conjunction there. Because Aquarius is the ruler of the eleventh house of friendship and ruled by rebellious Uranus, this conjunction could serve as fuel for nurturing your platonic bonds, promoting more time with friends and colleagues as well as collaborative efforts.

Around the 6th, taking action alongside your BFFs on a humanitarian effort, such as raising funds for a local charity, could be a wonderful and fitting excuse to hang out. And in terms of love, Venus and Mars’ meet-up in the sign of the Water Bearer could inspire less conventional arrangements, such as situationships and casual hookups — even if you’re in a long-term, serious relationship.

You’ll be challenged to embrace the ethereal, focusing on being grounded and welcoming transformation

On March 2, the new moon falls in empathic Pisces, launching two-week and six-month cycles ripe for setting a powerful, heartfelt intention. It’ll sit super-close to Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, making this a particularly buoyant and fortune-filled event. To take advantage, in the days surrounding the new moon, prioritise meditation or other mind-body practices (journaling, Reiki, yoga) that help you tune into your intuition and connect with your spiritual side.

On the flip side, on March 18, just a couple of days before Pisces season comes to a close, the full moon will fall in Pisces’ sister sign: grounded, communicative, and service-oriented earth sign Virgo. Sitting opposite not only the sun in Pisces but also Neptune, its ruler, you’ll be challenged to strike a balance between Virgoan rationality and Piscean dreaminess. But because the moon will harmonise with powerful Pluto, it could also be a truly transformative moment.

The future could look truly bright

Even before Pisces season 2022 began, we had Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, representing the Fish in a major way. Until May 10 and once more from October 28 to December 20, the lucky planet amplifies Piscean themes such as artistic self-expression, empathy, mysticism, and escapism. Because Jupiter is the traditional ruler of Pisces, it’s comfortable there, allowing it to offer up even more luck — or at the very least, buoyancy and optimism — than usual.

And on March 13, the confident, vitality-bringing sun will join forces with Jupiter to help you feel even more self-assured in your spiritual pursuits. It’ll also magnify cheerfulness and good fortune.

You could be motivated to begin not only musing about but believing that you can achieve whatever it is you want in your heart of hearts. Let your imagination run wild now this Pisces season in 2022, and come Aries season, it’ll be time to hit the gas.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com.

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.