Add a little extra magic to this Mother’s Day with Siam Paragon’s luxurious gift guide

With Thai Mother’s Day right around the corner, Siam Paragon have launched their special ‘The Precious Moment Celebration for The One You Love’ campaign, which invites everyone to express their love and appreciation for the mother figures in their lives with a range of valuable gifts.

Siam Paragon is undoubtedly a world-class destination for shopping and remains top-of-mind for shoppers in the Kingdom who are looking for only the best in luxury goods. The sprawling complex houses some of the most recognisable names in fashion, watches, and jewellery from around the world, so if you’re looking for the perfect gift for mum, look no further.

Fendi

Being a mother is no small feat and requires plenty of time on the move, whether it is making sure to meet important business appointments or picking up the children from school. In order to be prepared for the day, all mums deserve the ‘perfect every day bag’ that is not only sublime in its craftsmanship but has the potential to hold all of the day’s essentials.

This season, Fendi’s Peekaboo bag collection has grown to encompass the Peekaboo ISeeU Petite and Peekaboo ISeeU Micro, both of which are crafted from nappa leather and boast the signature trapezium-shape, resulting in a bag that looks clean, minimal, geometric, and curvilinear all at once. As the bag is available in 12 vibrant tones ranging from baby blue to dark honey and mimosa yellow, there is a desirable shade for every mum.

Fendi, M Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 610 9287

(Images: Fendi)

Gucci

This Mother’s Day, opt to gift your mother one of Gucci’s iconic bags as a way of telling her that your love for her is timeless. Some of the brand’s most sought-after silhouettes include the Gucci Diana. First introduced in 1991 as a bamboo handle tote, it has since evolved to include a removable leather belt as a nod to the bag’s ever-evolving nature and bid to become more functional. Named after none other than Princess Diana, an iconic mum in her own right, the bag became a signature of her ‘freedom’ as it was feminine and fun.

One of the most recognised Gucci bags in history, the Dionysus draws inspiration from the Greek god of fertility, making the bag a fitting gift for the strong mum in your life. Although it originally plays on a design from the ‘30s, it has now been reimagined in vibrant colour combinations, with bold patterns, and even a jumbo GG. Another versatile bag that is available in a wide-range of colours and sizes is the GG Marmont, complete with a chain strap and signature GG emblem. Finally, The Gucci Horsebit 1955 is adorned in the instantly recognisable emblem of the brand and is available in both contemporary and classic styles.

Gucci, M Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 028 1598

(Images: Gucci)

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s current collection features a blend of masculine and feminine styles, paying tribute to the historic works of Yves Saint Laurent in the 1980s. This signature blend makes Saint Laurent’s bags dynamic yet fit for all occasions. You can use them day-to-day, but they also make a statement on any night out, a thoughtful gift for mum considering the modern mother is one who definitely enjoys the finer things in life.

Some of Saint Laurent’s most desirable bags include the June Box Bag Cassandre in black with carré-quilted lambskin overstitching and the bronze-toned metal YSL signature; the Le 5 À 7 Hobo Bag in smooth leather with an adjustable strap; and the Rive Gauche Maxi Cabas, a versatile shopping bag crafted from canvas and leather, complete with Rive Gauche Saint Laurent embroidery, snap buttons, tubular handles; and a removable, adjustable canvas strap for crossbody carry.

Saint Laurent, M Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 129 4511

(Image: Saint Laurent)

Burberry

Celebrated worldwide, the Burberry brand is defined by its authentic British heritage and its classic pieces, like their signature monogrammed trench coat that is fit for both day and night occasions. Although many of us clock out from work in the evenings, our beloved mothers work 24-7 and deserve a smart, contemporary bag that they can style from day-to-night.

To fit the bill, Burberry have introduced their new Lola Bag, which has been designed by Riccardo Tisci. Available in a range of colours including black and vanilla, the bag features a soft silhouette, chain strap that can be worn multiple ways, and of course, the signature ‘Thomas Burberry’ or ‘TB’ monogram. According to Tisci, the bag is an amalgamation of elements of sexy, smart, and contemporary, which is emphasised by the Lola Bag campaign stars – Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn, and Ella Richards, all of whom personify ‘Lola’s’ presence.

Burberry, M Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 610 9719

(Images: Burberry)

Gems Pavilion

According to jewellery pioneers Gems Pavilion, jewellery represents ‘The Universal Language of Life’s Celebrations,’ which is why paying them a visit this Mother’s Day might lead you to find the exact gift for mum that she is guaranteed to treasure for a lifetime. Gems Pavilion have become a household name in the industry by combining exceptional materials with distinguished design and remarkable craftsmanship to create jewellery that will not just shine once but continue to maintain its sparkle and timeless beauty throughout the years.

Some standout pieces from their current collections include diamond rings complemented by blue sapphire; necklaces with diamonds and pearls in white gold; white gold and diamond bangles; and earrings crafted from only the most stunning emeralds, blue sapphires, and diamonds.

Gems Pavilion, 1st Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 129 4400

(Images: Gems Pavilion)

Prima Gems

Founded in 1991, Prima Gems specialise in sourcing the rarest and most exceptional gemstones in order to craft one-of-a-kind creations that will become treasures for a lifetime. Their spectacular range of jewellery collections encompass everything from colourful brooches inspired by the natural world, to minimalist pieces that will become your favourite everyday jewellery, striking creations made from rare coloured diamonds, and much more.

For Mother’s Day, Prima Gems have introduced two stunning pieces – brooches crafted from round diamonds as well as Akoya pearls, a significant choice as in many cultures, pearls and mothers go hand-in-hand as they embody beauty and grace.

Prima Gems, 1st Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 129 4789

(Images: Prima Gems)

Breitling

Breitling’s watches for women are equal parts stylish and sporty, perfect for the bold woman with an active lifestyle– much like the lives led by many of our mums. Their watches are available in a choice of case metals, with various dial designs, diamond accents, and with vibrant complementary colours that are guaranteed to make a statement.

In their latest collection of SuperOcean watches, the watchmakers retrace the pared-down aesthetic of the original model, reimagining it as a sport sea watch available in bright palettes of colour. Not only does the watch feature unparalleled performance, but it is fit for any setting, whether it is a weekend by the beach with the whole family or making a statement during an evening in the city with friends and loved ones.

Breitling, 2nd Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 481 9260

(Images: Breitling)

Panerai

Panerai has become a household name, combining Italian style with Swiss watchmaking to create timepieces that are both timeless and unmistakable. If you’re looking to purchase a gift that says, ‘my love for you will stand the test of time,’ then Panerai’s specially curated Mother’s Day watch is what you’re looking for. The new 38mm Luminor Due combines the best of design and technology, and is paired with an easily interchangeable, alligator strap that brings a touch of allure and refinement to the wrist.

Panerai, M Floor, Siam Paragon | Tel: 02 610 9290

(Image: Panerai)

Beyond gifting your mother with presents she won’t soon forget, each shopper who purchases watches or jewellery at participating stores in Siam Paragon stands a chance to receive Siam Gift Cards, each with a total value of up to 8,000 baht. Moreover, for VIZ members you can receive up to 5,500 VIZ Coins in the ONESIAM SuperApp and enjoy up to 16% cashback from participating credit cards.

The campaign runs until August 18th, 2022.

(Featured Image: Gucci)