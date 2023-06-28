5 Simple Ways to Pull Off Quiet Luxury Makeup

Under the same concept and colour palette as quiet luxury fashion, quiet luxury makeup is all about a soft, elegant-looking face that doesn’t overpower. Here are some easy, beginner-friendly ways to hop on the quiet luxury makeup trend.

Understated, elegant, natural, and sophisticated, these are some of the keywords that make up the basic emblem of the quiet luxury trend. When it comes to quiet luxury makeup, we’re inspired by these ideas, and look to leading characters like Shiv Roy from HBO’s Succession for guidance. Whatever products you pick up from our curated list, keep in mind that the aim is to enhance your natural aesthetic rather than concealing any features.

[Hero and featured image credit: Hourglass Cosmetics]

5 Simple Ways to Do Quiet Luxury Makeup

Natural Brows

Image credit: REFY

There’s no specific shape for the eyebrows here; indeed, it’s best if you just go with your natural brow shape. While Shiv Roy wears her brows quite slim and light in colour, the key is to have clean brows that match your hair colour for a more natural look. Therefore, the most important thing is to make sure your eyebrows are well-groomed and to set them with some colourless brow gel.

No-Makeup Foundation

Image credit: Chanel

Even if you’re going for a clean quiet luxury makeup look, you may need a small amount of foundation. Try not to overdo it and only use a little to even out your skin tone without worrying too much about blemishes. Opt for the foundations that have light to medium coverage and spot conceal with a hydrating concealer. Additionally, using a wet sponge for the foundation application will also help you achieve a more natural glow, as opposed to using a makeup brush.

Choose Your Own Shade of Nude

Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Nude lipsticks are definitely the go-to when it comes to quiet luxury makeup, but not everybody can pull off shades of nude. Again, we need to stress the concept of enhancing your natural beauty, as all of us have our own shades that complement our skin tone. There’s a universal formula that says your nude lipstick should be one or two shades deeper than your lip colour, so try out various options and they will become your best friend on any dressed-up or laid-back days.

Light Reflecting Powder

Image credit: Hermes

On top of your natural foundation base, don’t bake your face with a ton of powder to dull up the skin. Instead, for a quiet luxury makeup look, try to achieve glowing radiance with a minimal amount of product to help set the overall makeup. This is when unique light reflecting setting products can come in handy.

Lengthening Mascara

Long, curled eyelashes can help open the eyes and make them look more captivating. Since there are different kinds of mascaras that aim for different effects, we suggest to go for a lengthening product rather than a volumising one. Although thick, full-look mascaras may feel sexier, it’s a bit overpowering for the quiet luxury makeup look. Instead, apply a fibre extension mascara and span out any lumps.