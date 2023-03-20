Merz Aesthetics Thailand Celebrates Its 8th Year In Style  

The company closed 2022 with sales exceeding 1 billion baht and a continued growth percentage of 111%. During the 8th year anniversary celebrations, the team announced new strategies to meet evolving consumer trends and their goal to reach 3 billion baht in sales by the end of the next five years.

Merz Aesthetics Thailand is a leading manufacturer and distributor of Ulthera equipment and other medical supplies that are used by beauty clinics around the world. After almost a decade in the business, the company has cemented itself as a leader in the field of beauty innovation. With the Thai aesthetics market expected to grow to a value of 60 billion baht in five years at an average growth rate of 80% per year, the company hopes to reach 3 billion baht within the same time frame.

Pharmacist Kittiwan Rattanachan, CEO of Merz Aesthetics Thailand, had this to say about the company’s growth: “As Merz Aesthetics Thailand continues to grow, this year we are focusing on catering to modern consumer trends and will be carrying this out through three success strategies: innovating in the market, fostering strong bonds with clinic partners, and continued promotion of the ‘Confidence to Be’ mission, which promotes self-confidence and self-esteem.”

To kick off its 8th year, Merz Aesthetics Thailand announced the launch of the world’s first dermal filler that contains hyaluronic acid. The brand has also unveiled three new global brand ambassadors for Ultherapy – Lee Min Ho, Kim Ha Neul, and Jeon So Min – as part of another exciting development for the company’s brand image.

In line with the company’s aim to foster strong bonds with partners and beauty clinic across the region, Merz Aesthetics Thailand recently hosted the ‘Merz Business Forum – Your Success is Our Success,’ which included seminars and discussions about important industry developments, such as the advantages of utilising TikTok for marketing, and educating the masses about trends in beauty and aesthetics.

In the same vein, Merz Aesthetics Thailand has also developed ‘Merz Academy’, an education platform that offers marketing tools and other resources that will help related businesses. Examples of these include on-demand webinars and an information database for doctors and aestheticians.

The initiative also includes the ‘Merz Commercial Training’ programme for staff in clinics that are partners with Merz Aesthetics Thailand (this programme already has over 1,000 clinics participating); and the ‘Merz Cloud Library’, which offers marketing and public relations materials.

In terms of enhancing communication with people in the kingdom, Merz Aesthetics Thailand has launched initiatives around beauty and safety to encourage consumers to grow their knowledge about beauty products and services.

One example was a collaboration with doctors from Siriraj Hospital to establish the ‘Botulinum Toxin Resistance Diagnosis Center,’ which allows patients to seek counselling about becoming resistant to botulinum toxin, more commonly known as ‘Botox.’

Another way the company is promoting confidence is through the ‘Merz Lift Up’ campaign, which aims to foster safe working environments that also advocate for diversity, equality, and inclusion. This is carried out through talks, case studies, practical advice from professionals, and more.

Although the Merz Aesthetics Thailand team disclosed several short-term and long-term plans at this recent press conference, the celebrations will continue at the ‘8th Merz Gala – 8ternity of Success’, which will honour 88 clinic partners and the company’s many loyal customers, while also demonstrating the achievements of clinic. The event is set to take place at the glamorous True Icon Hall.

Finally, during the third quarter of the year, Merz Aesthetics Thailand are hoping to host the first Merz Expo in Thailand to create awareness of new developments and innovations in the medical and beauty markets.

This expo also holds a lot of potential to elevate the company’s reputation amongst new partners and consumers going into 2024.

