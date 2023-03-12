11 New Beauty Drops This March, from Dior to YSL

From Dior to YSL, from a hair masque to a heel-inspired mascara, these are the new fabulous beauty items you should check out this March 2023.

New in Beauty This March 2023

L:a Bruket Face Care Collection

Three years in the making, L:a Bruket’s Face Care collection embodies the brand’s Swedish nature-inspired thesis in seven essential, bio-tech-informed issues. From an essential cleansing oil to a cleansing gel, sea mist, serum, eye cream, protective fluid and regenerating cream, the seven-count collection, housed in 100% recycled materials with formulas exceeding COSMOS’ strict standards, consolidates what can be an overly extensive skincare routine into one that only has five effective steps. So, no skipping that skincare regime even in the latest of nights out.

Clarins Precious La Crème Yeux

Joining the Clarins Precious line-up inclusive of La Lotion and La Crème, La Crème Yeux, new for March 2023, continues to be infused with the range’s hero ingredient: the rare Moonlight flower, which, when cold-extracted in combination with Peptide Trio Complex, makes up the luxury brand’ Precious Skin Age-Defying Technology. And what a formula for the most delicate parts of our face; best applied with the accompanying cold-metal spatula to be smoothed under and surrounding the eye areas.

ghd Duet Style

The duration between just-washed hair to just-styled hair often traverses, however tediously, through multiple heating pitstops: a blowdryer, first; styling tool, second. No longer, with ghd’s brand new duet style two-in-one hot air styler. “The new ghd duet style is a revolution in tech beauty,” says ghd CEO Jeroen Temmerman, “there is no other product globally that dries and styles at the same time, combining hot air and styling plates.” Wielding the brand’s breakthrough AIRFUSION™ technology, the revolutionary dryer-styler will cut styling times in half, with the potential for damage dramatically lessened, too.

Kiehl’s Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum

Retinol has long been heralded as a scientifically-tested ingredient proven to be able to combat signs of ageing and it stars in Kiehl’s Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum, which prioritises speedy results. Penetrating up to 15 skin surface layers to accelerate skin renewal, this new Kiehl’s issue is recommended for retinol novices – it might be a touch strong for ultra-beginners and those with sensitive skin.

Benefit Pore Care Collection

From Benefit’s singular POREfessional face primer comes an entire franchise of pore solutions named, aptly, the Pore Care collection, inclusive of six brand-new, high-performing products – cleansing oil, foaming cleanser, toner, clay mask, smoothing mask and moisturiser – specially developed to minimise the look of pores. Also accompanying the peerless, pore-focused collection is an all-in-one silicone mask wand, which aids in cleansing, massaging and exfoliating.

Dior Sauvage Face Cleanser Mask

Dior’s Sauvage franchise is practically engineered for the rugged working man – wherever those fantasies take your wandering eye. And the rugged working man most likely have more important matters to attend to – Woodworking? Shaking martinis? – than worrying about a grooming ritual, which means this new-in face cleanser-mask, infused with the same intoxicating Sauvage scent, is an instant two-in-one champion.

Tatcha Forest Awakening Body Collection

Now, being nestled in the verdant cradle of nature has always engendered therapeutic benefits – so much so that Japanese physicians actually prescribe shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, as a common medical treatment. Through further research, much of the healing is derived from breathing in forest air infused with phytoncide, which cleverly headlines as the hero skincare ingredient through Tatcha’s calm-inducing Forest Awakening body collection.

Christian Louboutin Les Yeux Noirs Lift Ultima Mascara

The dizzying heights soaring from the red-lacquered soles of a Christian Louboutin stiletto have nothing on the Ballerina Ultima, the tallest, almost-perpendicular heel ever created by the Parisian souter. It’s this objet d’art that inspired the brand’s high-performance Les Yeux Noirs Lift Ultima mascara, which applies vertiginous slopes

to domains much more wearable: the ends of our eyelashes.

YSL Beauté Limited Editions

Incoming, wardrobe refresh! Any self-respecting clothes horse, let alone those at Saint Laurent, will understand the energy shift that comes from a much-needed outfit switch-up. In place of its original chevron-stitched compacts, YSL Beauté’s Le Cushion Encre De Peau and Touche Éclat Glow-Pact – both still retaining their luminous, lit-from-within formulas – are encased in smooth and buttery leather this limited-edition time ’round.

Oribe Hair Alchemy Strengthening Masque

Sometimes, a humdrum conditioner just won’t cut it. For the days when your tresses are feeling that much more fragile, Oribe’s Hair Alchemy Strengthening Masque goes the extra mile as an intensely hydrating curative that can even stand in as a daily-use conditioner – for those of us who are really, really breakage-prone.

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Powder Foundation

A “one-swipe” application is an exacting premise to promise, but if there’s a beauty brand that understands skin and, beyond that, HD film- and television-ready skin, it’s going to be Make Up For Ever. Blurring and mattifying in 18 pro-crafted shades, the just-launched, silky-smooth HD Skin Powder Foundation, to reiterate, perfects

in a single, effortless stroke. We’re swiping right.