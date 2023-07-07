5 Beauty Benefits of Rose Water and How to Make It at Home

Ever wonder if all those rose water skincare products in the market do any good to your skin? Turns out that roses actually have more benefits towards the skin more than you think. Here are some of the most bankable rose water benefits for facial skin as well as steps to make your own rosy products at home.

Known for its soothing properties, the biggest unique selling point (USP) of rose water is that it’s natural. Even though there are multiple brands of store-bought rose water, the best way is to make it at home, free from all harsh chemicals. In case you’re wondering how to make rose water at home and how to use it, we’ve got you covered. Here’s all about the rose water benefits for face, why you should use it and all your frequently asked questions.

Rose water benefits for face and more

How to make rose water?

Rose water is just what it sounds like. To make rose water at home, you are going to need food-grade roses. Roses that are sprayed with chemicals and pesticides aren’t going to give you the goodness you’re looking for.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make rose water.

Collect a bunch of rose petals, depending on how much rose water you want to make.

Wash them and clean them thoroughly to get rid of dust and dirt particles.

Add them to a pot or saucepan.

Pour just enough water to cover all the petals. Make sure you use distilled water for this.

Place the pan on low heat and cover it. Simmer this for 45-50 minutes.

By now, the petals should lose their colour. Let the water cool down completely.

Strain the water into an airtight container, and refrigerate. You can store it for up to a month.

How to use rose water for your face?

The best and most foolproof way to use rose water for maximum benefits for face is to use it as a toner. First, wash your face with a mild face wash. In the next step, either use the rose water as a spray mist, or dip a cotton pad in the water and gently apply it all over your face. Follow the rest of your skincare steps like you usually do.

Rose water benefits for face

It is anti-inflammatory

One of the best things about rose water is its soothing properties. It combats any kind of swelling, redness or irritation in the skin. A research showed that rose water contains high amounts of vitamin C and phenolics which makes it a natural cure for acne or redness.

It can be used as an astringent

There are plenty of uses of astringents, like naturally cleansing the skin, drying out excess oil and tightening the pores. But most astringents are alcohol-based, which causes the skin extra harm. Rose water is alcohol-free and can dry out the oils and at the same time, tighten the skin.

It can be used as a makeup remover

Forget micellar waters, one of the greatest rose water benefits for face is that it acts as a natural makeup remover without irritating your skin, as most make-up removers do. Dip a cotton pad in rose water, add a few drops of coconut oil or olive oil, and use it to remove your makeup.

It hydrates your skin

A long time ago, women used to bathe in rose water to keep their skin hydrated and naturally moisturised. It is mild, keeps your skin refreshed, and since it tightens your pores, your skin stays hydrated even in peak summers.

It balances the pH levels of skin

The natural pH levels of the skin is between 4.1 to 5.8. Rose water usually has a pH level between 4.0 to 4.5. According to several studies, it has been proved that skincare ingredients with a pH between 4.0 to 5.0 could be great for the skin, as they minimise irritation. Thus, rose water does a great job of balancing the pH levels of skin and keeping it healthy.

