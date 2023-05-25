The Best, Most Rejuvenating IV Drip Bars in Bangkok

With a hectic life schedule, it’s understandable that all of us crave a little boost from time to time. This is where IV drips come into picture. Read on for the IV drip bars you should know in Bangkok.

IV drips or intravenous drips are therapies that deliver concentrated vitamins and nutrients straight into your bloodstream, so the effect is felt instantly. A range of infusions are used to help with different body conditions, for example tiredness, dull skin, hangovers, sleep deprivation, or weak immunity.

These premium clinics across Bangkok not only provide an inclusive and quality range of IV drips but also a beautiful, cosy environment for you to relax through the whole procedure.

[Hero image credit: Vivid by Verita; featured image credit: Clinique La Prairie Thailand]

Where to Get Rejuvenating IV Drips in Bangkok

This integrative clinic offers multi-dimensional treatments for the body both for on the outside and the inside. The IV drips at Alpha Medical Clinic focus on detoxing the body of all toxins such as pollution, dust, and chemicals, all of which have an effect on the skin. It also caters to those with breathing unease and exhaustion.

Alpha Medical Clinic is located on Lat Phrao Road.

Miskawaan is an integrative health clinic that digs deep into the underlying cause of any symptoms. The IV infusion therapy at Miskawaan begins with an advanced test performed by doctors to determine the nutrients and vitamins that your body needs. Different infusions will then be assigned, whether to help with body hydration, immunity system, or nutrient deficiency, which will help to speed up any healing process inside the body.

Miskawaan Health Clinic is located on the 11th floor, Gaysorn Tower.

Vivid by Verita is a specialised IV drip bar that caters to all the busy people in the heart of Bangkok. The colourful clinic offers 15 IV drip ‘cocktails’ that do everything from strengthening your immune system and increasing your metabolism, to healing hangover and improving sleep. Regarding the variety of these cocktails, there certainly is an IV solution for each and every one of your health issues.

Vivid by Verita is located inside Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. For more information, contact 02 003 4918.

While the aesthetic of Solne makes a pleasant first impression, its inclusive and thoughtful services keep customers coming back consistently. Following anti-ageing medical practices, Solne’s IV drip programs cover Youth Regenerating Balancing, Glowing C Drip, Fat Burner with L-Carnitine, and more. It’s a great place to sit back after a long day while getting some vitamins boosted into your system.

Solne is located on the 3rd floor, Mahanakhon Cube. For more information, contact 02 077 8684.

Clinique La Prairie is an acclaimed retreat founded by Dr. Paul Niehans in Switzerland. As the first outpost outside of Europe, the amiable space in Bangkok still focuses on the brand’s philosophy of transformative wellness that differs from person to person. The signature infusions come in four comprehensible choices: Longevity, Immunity, Detox, and Energy. The therapy is advised and supervised by medical specialists, and it is usually suggested in combination with the revitalising massage.

Clinique La Prairie is located inside The St. Regis Bangkok. For more information, contact 02 207 7779.

Take a break from all the hustle and relax through the therapies at Ess Wellness tucked in a quiet corner in Ekkamai. Seven types of IV drips are made to heal and enhance, both outside and inside, such as NAD+ for anti-ageing, Liver Detox for cleansing, Brain & Energy Booster for body recovery, and Flawless White for smooth skin.

Ess Wellness & Aesthetics is located in Soi Ekkamai 10. For more information, contact 082 491 4662.

A the forefront of Asia’s leading healthcare facilities, BDMS Wellness Clinic believes that prevention is better than cure. Therefore, it dedicates a range of programs to prevent and detect diseases. The clinic also utilises IV drips as additional tools to strengthen the immunity and cardiovascular system, all the way to stimulating collagen production throughout the body.

BDMS Wellness Clinic has two branches in Bangkok: inside Mövenpick Resort on Wireless Road and Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort.