Discover how design meets science at Occura, the city’s exclusive optical curator

With the aim to spotlight the art of crafting the perfect set of glasses, Occura combines facets of art, science, and design to curate both an intimate store experience and high-quality eyewear you will be hard pressed to find elsewhere in the city.

Buying a new pair of glasses can be a task, especially with the sheer number of things one needs to consider. When it comes to finding the right lens to solve the problem at hand, whether it is being short sighted or long sighted, requires comprehensive examination. Eye concerns can evolve with time, and therefore finding the perfect fit can be tricky. Beyond lenses, choosing the right pair of glasses to complement your face and enhance your persona is so important. Whether you opt for classic Aviators, edgy cat-eye frames, or sleek square frames, without the right kind of guidance, trying on frame after frame can become tedious rather quickly.

Enter Occura, the city’s one-of-a-kind optical curator, that hopes to shift focus away from mindlessly browsing for the right glasses, and instead put power back into the hands of the consumer by providing a personalised shopping experience that encompasses detailed consultations about specific vision problems before finding the perfect lenses and frames.

The Store’s Design

Situated on Rama 9 road, one of the first things that stand out about Occura is the fact that it is a standalone store. Unlike standard eyewear franchises, founder Tanath Wispirom leveraged his design background to establish a store that is as stylish as it is intimate. Designed to emulate a luxury boutique, Occura boasts a dominantly white colour-scheme and purposeful lighting.

In regard to the store’s standout features, Occura houses an impressive 6 metre-long eye examination room complete with a curtain that aids with controlling the amount of light within the space to ensure the most accurate eye examinations are possible. Moreover, the display cabinets have also been thoughtfully designed. Not only have they been crafted to give customers easy access to the selection of frames for exploring different options for styling, but they are organised to aid with purchasing everything from day-to-day frames to glasses fit for special occasions.

Top-Tier Customer Service

Beyond its sleek design, the store’s ethos goes beyond just showcasing fashionable eyewear, and instead makes providing quality solutions for their clients top of their list. The store reiterates how the act of cutting a pair of eyeglasses requires equal parts of science and art and should be treated with utmost importance. The process is more detailed than finding a fitting frame shape, it also requires paying attention to choosing and determining a lens design that meets the eye’s needs and therefore requires professionals to know their customer to ensure the most suitable solution is found.

At Occura, customer service is imperative because the store understands that the process is multifaceted. Regarding the instore experience, customers are treated to food and drinks to promote an atmosphere of comfort. The experience begins with diagnosing the issue at hand in a thorough manner using tools that meet international standards and encouraging customers to consult with expert optometrists about an array of problems, such as being long or short sighted, sensitive to light, unable to focus while driving, and so forth.

To get to the root of the customer’s concerns, an open dialogue is created between the optometrist and client in order to foster a bond that will go beyond just the one interaction, and one that will allow the customer to better understand the issues they are facing and might face in the future. On average, eye measurements at Occura require a full-service time of 45 to 60 minutes per case to ensure the examination is comprehensive, and to guarantee that quality care is given across all areas.

A High-Quality Selection

Beyond attentive service, Occura offers a wide-range of high-end lenses from leading brands as well as carefully selected frames. Professionals at Occura understand that the process of finding the right lenses cannot follow a ‘one fits all’ approach, therefore choosing to utilise their ‘Lens Lab’ to facilitate the process and craft individual lenses suited for a unique set of eyes. These lenses are created as per the specifications found during the examinations and are produced by leading brands such as Zeiss.

For frames, the store carries a plethora of premium names that are both stylish and high-quality in their craftsmanship. These include global brands such as Lindberg and Oliver Peoples, as well as a selection of Japanese brands such as H Fusion and Eyevan, where the creation of eyeglasses goes beyond just the style aspect and focuses on equally important facets like durability and wearability.

The Founder Weighs In

For a more in-depth understanding of the core pillars of business at Occura, founder Tanath Wispirom shares his insight.

What makes you stand out from the other premium glasses and eyewear stores?

Every pair of eyes that visit us are given the importance they deserve, because every case is different. We do not have a package deal that suggests one solution to any problem. Instead, we can provide thorough consultations for vision, eye health, and queries related to lifestyle, we do not compromise at any point in the process.

What are some of the unique experiences a customer can expect when shopping at Occura?

Our service is focused on making the customer feel comfortable every time they visit and we prioritise attention to detail. When you arrive, we want to welcome you, we provide a food and beverage service while you wait, our eye care specialists are trained to find only the best solutions for you as well as eyeglasses that will enhance your features, and our after sales service are ready to take care of maintaining and sustaining the quality of your purchases. In essence, we strive to do even the smallest tasks to the best of our capabilities.

For more information about Occura’s services, visit them on Facebook @occuravision or at https://www.occuravision.com