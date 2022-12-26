Explore 2023 Fashion and Luxury Trends for Men at Siam Paragon, Thailand’s World-Class Shopping Destination

Bangkok has a reputation for some of the best shopping in the world, and as far as shopping malls in the Thai capital are concerned, Siam Paragon is the cream of the crop – for Thais and tourists alike.

A world-class shopping destination in its own right, Siam Paragon is host to the finest and biggest collection of international fashion and luxury brands under one roof, and with its convenient location in the CBD, a Skytrain connection, and an extensive variety of dining and entertainment options, shopping simply doesn’t get any better.

Siam Paragon is committed to creating the ultimate, luxury shopping experience as a one-stop destination that gathers the most sought-after fashion and luxury brands in one place, and in the heart of Bangkok. It is an experience that goes far beyond only shopping, as an endless list of dining options with cuisines from all over the globe, as well as entertainment for all ages.

With a New Year starting, it’s good to know what all the fashion and luxury trends are, and Siam Paragon is the place to know what’s hot, and what’s not. Straight from the fashion shows is London, New York, Paris, and Milan, this is the place to head to for the latest, up-to-date trends. The world’s top fashion and luxury brands congregate here, with a variety of boutiques and pop-ups that promise a retail experience like no other! Whether you are seeking limited edition pieces or the latest collections from famous brands, you’re likely to find it at Siam Paragon.

We’ve picked some of our favourite men’s fashion trends for the season and other luxury must-haves. For choices galore from all the top global brands you can imagine, head over to Siam Paragon!

Hermès

From left to right: Hermès Apple Airtag Hermès Bicolor Travel Tag; Hermès Decoupage De H Swim Trunks; Hermès Eau De Gentiane Blanche Eau De Cologne; Hermès Izmir Sandal; Hermès Licol 2 Cufflinks; Hermès Dada Vroum Tie.

Hermès Siam Paragon, M Floor

Bottega Veneta

From left to right: Bottega Veneta Wool and Cashmere Jacket; Small Classic Intrecciato Backpack; Small Voyager Backpack; Intreccio Bracelet; Lug Hiking Lace up Shoe; Wardrobe Lace up Ankle Boot.

Bottega Veneta Siam Paragon, M Floor

BVLGARI

From left to right: Bvlgari Man Terrae Essence Eau De Parfum; Bzero Necklace; Bvlgari Logomania Tie; Bvlgari Bzero Ring; Bvlgari Man Sunglasses; Bvlgari Man Belt Bag.

Bvlgari Bangkok Siam Paragon, M Floor

Cartier

From left to right: Juste Un Clou Bracelet (Rose Gold); Cartier Love Ring (White Gold); Juste Un Clou Bracelet (White Gold); Panthere De Cartier Necklace (Yellow Gold); Pasha Cartier Premium Gift Set; Juste Un Clou Bracelet (Rose Gold, Diamonds); Santos De Cartier Sunglasses; Juste Un Clou Bracelet (Yellow Gold).

Boutique Cartier Siam Paragon, M Floor

Chanel

From left to right: Bleu De Chanel Parfum Spray; Bleu De Chanel After Shave Balm; Bleu De Chanel Moisturiser; Blue De Chanel Shaving Kit.

Chanel Boutique Siam Paragon, M Floor

Dior

From left to right: Striped Dior Oblique Tie; B23 High-Top Sneaker; Dior Classic Cut Suit; CD Icon Thin Chain Link Bracelet; CD Diamond S4U; Mini Gallop Bag with Strap.

Dior Bangkok Siam Paragon, M Floor

Gucci

From left to right: Denim Jacket with ‘Exquisite Gucci;’ Waterproof Nylon Swim Shorts; Felt Hat with Leather Detail; Leather Gloves with Horsebit; Men Leather Slipper with Horsebit; Check GG Wool Scarf.

Gucci Siam Paragon, M Floor

Franck Muller

Bangkok Franck Muller Boutique, Siam Paragon, M Floor

Hublot

Hublot Bangkok Siam Paragon Boutique, M Floor

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre Boutique, Siam Paragon, M Floor

Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe Boutique, Siam Paragon, M Floor

A.Lange & Söhne

A.Lange & Söhne Boutique Bangkok, M Floor, Unit M51

In view of the holiday season, Siam Paragon is offering special promotions at participating stores from December 2, 2022, until January 15, 2023. Simply download the ONESIAM SuperApp to become a VIZ member. You will then be eligible for 500 VIZ coins for 15,000 Baht spent at a participating store (limited to 80 rewards per day).

During the Boxing Day Festival (December 24-26) and New Year’s Eve Celebrations (December 30, 2022 – January 1, 2023), you can earn 1,000 VIZ coins for 20,000 Baht or more spent at participating stores (co-limited worth 1,000 Baht and limited to 200 prizes per day). For more information, call +66 (0)2 610 8000, follow more details on the ONESIAM SuperApp, or on Siam Paragon’s Facebook page.

Siam Paragon is open from 10am to 10pm every day.

For more information, visit www.siamparagon.co.th

(Featured image credit: Gucci 2022/2023 Holiday Collection)