PrestigePicks: Our Favourite Accessories from Hermès Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

A list of 22 items may seem exhaustive, but if you’ve been to a Hermès boutique, you’d understand the difficulty in picking a few favourites.

Every single article from the French maison is a visual language of perfect taste, created with skilled meticulousness and artistry that very few other fashion brands deliver today. Timelessness trumps trends at chez Hermès, where products take months and even years to complete and perfect, resulting in wait lists even for those with deep pockets.

That point of view is what makes every new collection enticing and exciting. For Spring/Summer 2022, Hermès’ presents an array of delightful objets (144 accessories, to be exact) that embody – in one way or another – lightness – the brand’s theme of the year. Ahead, we take a look at the most covetable pieces from the latest release that makes our hearts soar.

