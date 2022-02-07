PrestigePicks: Our Favourite Accessories from Hermès Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

A list of 22 items may seem exhaustive, but if you’ve been to a Hermès boutique, you’d understand the difficulty in picking a few favourites.
Every single article from the French maison is a visual language of perfect taste, created with skilled meticulousness and artistry that very few other fashion brands deliver today. Timelessness trumps trends at chez Hermès, where products take months and even years to complete and perfect, resulting in wait lists even for those with deep pockets.
That point of view is what makes every new collection enticing and exciting. For Spring/Summer 2022, Hermès’ presents an array of delightful objets (144 accessories, to be exact) that embody – in one way or another – lightness – the brand’s theme of the year. Ahead, we take a look at the most covetable pieces from the latest release that makes our hearts soar.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Maximors bag in Volupto calfskin
- Kelly Colormatic bags in Swift calfskin
- Bolide Skate Messenger bag in Togo calfskin, natural cowhide
- Birdy bag accessory in Epsom calfskin
- Grand Carrosse royal scarf 100 cm in cashmere and silk
- Hermès Story scarf 90 cm in silk twill
- Tigre royal double-face scarf 90 cm in silk twill
- Ear cuffs
- Sneaker in mesh
- Sandal in suede goatskin
- Wedge heel clog in calfskin
- Wedge heel sandal in suede goatskin
- Pendant necklace in enamel and palladium-finish metal
- Hermès H08 watch in titanium, strap in rubber
- Faubourg Polka watch in white gold set with diamonds
- Clou de forge necklace in silver
- Hermès Chandra ring in rose gold, diamonds and pink opal
- Thalassa beach mat in cotton canvas
- Under The Waves beach racquets in printed beech and cork
- Casaque cushions in Vice-Versa silk twill and H canvas
- 41 mm case in steel, double tour Gourmette band in Barénia calfskin
- Cavaletti dog house in technical canvas and wood
This little leather cylindrical duffel features a handle inspired by the equestrian bit, which highlights the sexy juxtaposition between softness and hardness. There’s also a slim adjustable strap for wearing over the shoulder or across the body.
The Kelly (and Birkin) gets a Colormatic update with a zipped front pocket in a contrasting but complementary hue, a dual-colour sangle and an open side pocket at the back of each bag.
A symbol of escape, the Bolide bag pays homage to the world of skating with a skateboard-inspired base, printed with a street art-inspired design from Hermès’ silk scarf collection. Its curved profile with thick burnished edges and base studs resembles a typical skateboard made of wood, but it’s actually created with several layers of leather and an aluminium plate. The travel format comes decorated with a dangling and functional Fingerskate charm you can play with.
Utilising excess materials to minimise waste, this adorable bird, with its strap-plate beak and colourful leather plumage, exemplifies the theme of lightness with a touch of whimsy.
Danish illustrator Claus Rye depicts a peculiar royal coach going full speed ahead and taken over by a dozen horses with crazy googly eyes in this fun scarf.
A teasing perspective on social media, this design by Jonathan Burton shows a rider and her animal companions precariously perched atop a snow-capped mountain to take a selfie. The balancing act is a rally for likes, as seen in the hearts billowing out of the smartphone at the end of her stick.
Especially apt for the Year of the Tiger, this double-face scarf by illustrator Christiane Vauzelles, first created in 2977, is now redrawn in biro with an original zoom effect and features a new colourway on the other side.
This season, Hermès introduces ear cuffs for the first time. These edgy adornments are made with palladium-finish metal features stand-out colours in lizard, box and Epsom calfskin.
The highlight of these supple but lightweight shoes is in the sole, which is constructed to resemble waves.
Strap your feet in these airy, minimalist sandals that exemplifies stylish comfort.
Hermès brings back its previously sold-out clogs this season, this time giving its clunky shoes a literal lift with a wedge heel and a suede goatskin upper.
If the ‘90s is your favourite style, you’d want these colourful and lightweight wedge heel sandals.
To connote lightness, the tiny horse motif on this palladium-finish necklace is filled with translucent enamel to allow light to pass through.
Sporty as it is elegant, this new watch from Hermès reconciles opposites with its lightweight yet robust titanium case contrasting beautifully with the woven strap in rubber. Underneath the black gold-coated dial is a mechanical self-winding Manufacture Hermès movement. Its enigmatic name, H08, is an invitation to travel through time, between zero and infinity.
Faubourg Polka reinvents the Faubourg watch with an entirely redesigned bracelet of interwoven dots and oblique lines. A precious timepiece where watchmaking meets Haute Joaillerie, it is a work of fine craftsmanship and abstract art in equal measure. Available in white or rose gold, gem-set or entirely paved with diamonds.
The farrier nail, used to attach horseshoes to hooves, finds its way into the new Clou de forge jewellery line that is at once understated and contemporary. The collection features a multiplicity of versions and forms with pieces in silver, rose gold, and rose gold paved with diamonds: necklaces, pendant necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and single earrings.
The Hermès Chandra line is an invitation to explore the world with a perfectly spherical pink opal pearl to symbolise adventures around the globe. The elongated link echoes the Chaîne d’ancre collection, while diamonds are underlined by black rhodium plating to bring out their sparkle.
Feel like a goddess on this beach mat that’s inspired by Thalassa, goddess of the sea in Greek mythology. Created in 1973 by illustrator Pierre Péron, the design has been reissued, flat-frame printed on a beach mat in cotton canvas.
Illustrator Alice Shirley lends her playful, uplifting aesthetic to this line of beach objects, which are decorated with vibrant colours and marine life as a tribute to the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia.
These cushions’ geometric motifs are inspired by ledgers from the house’s “Casaques et couvertures” workshop that specialises in jockey jerseys and horse rugs.
This sleek double tour band for the Apple Watch is made with Barénia calfskin and is inspired by the chains on the dog collars introduced by Hermès in the 1930s, which features a series of leather links growing in volume. Its edges are burnished along their entire length, as well as inside the links.