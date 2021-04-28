When it comes to luxury sneakers, some styles like retro-inspired, everyday athletic, classic-feeling and high-top kicks have, for years, been a go-to staple in one’s wardrobe with a continuous direction in sloping up within the popularity path. Yet, some luxury new-comers such as the ones with eye-catching, vivid colour-block are still climbing their way up to become the new fashion’s talk of the town.

Whether you’re more of a step-back-in-time or an audacious-early-adopter type of sneaker person, some of these latest kicks are bound to serve your needs in one way or another. And here’s a round up of six luxury sneakers you need to check out – and definitely try on – from this season’s shoe collections.

Versace Greca Sneakers