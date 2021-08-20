Style

Check out These New Collections from 6 Thai Designers for a Stay-Home Wardrobe Update

By Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Digital Writer
20 Aug 2021
After almost eight months of 2021 whizzing by with over half of it involving being either in a full, or semi-lockdown, and going out remaining mostly a no-no, most of us feel very little, or no, need to add anything to our existing wardrobe. However, do you know that getting dressed up for work-from-home can do much more than just giving you an appearance boost during Zoom meeting? A recently study from professors at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University reveals that clothes can affect your performance and by going straight to your laptop in pyjamas, you somewhat jeopardise your productivity.

Now, as we realise the significance of dressing up for work-from-home, it’s now time we looked around for some new additions for a wardrobe refresh. Here are six fashion brands and their latest collections to check out:

ASV

The ASV Autumn/Winter 2021 is a sporty yet luxurious collection inspired by Britain’s most famous royal style icon: Diana, Princess of Wales. In a nod to the 80s and 90s, the collection comes with vintage flairs through details derived from the two eras. Expect a vibrant vintage palette in scarlet, hot pink, cerulean (not turquoise!) and sweeter tones of pink rose and ivory set against deeper shades of black, navy blue, Sacramento green and caramel.

It’s a full retro vibe with classic designs. Think shirt-dresses with sailor collars, a pyjama-style relaxed shirt, a rugby dress and shirt that can be paired with the collection’s polka dot headband and baseball cap.

Shop the looks at ASV.

Angelys Balek

While not technically a 100% Thai label, Angelys Balek’s AW21 collection is perfect as a Thai winter beachwear. Titled ‘Here Comes the Sun’, the collection conveys the brand’s intention to inspire and bring happiness to women. You can spot inspirations from the creative director’s favourite painter, Gustav Klimt, through the collection’s geometric shapes, solid colours and lines inspired by details from Klimt’s oeuvres. The collection can be distinguished into three parts: The Life Aquatic, A Gleam of Sunshine, and Serene by the Sea. 

Shop the looks at Angelys Balek via Central Online or Angelys Balek.

M2S Signature

Break the vibrant palette with some calming tones and neutrals from M2S Signature. The label’s ‘Scandinavian Summer’ collection imagines the lifestyle of  Scandinavian women and the warm sun to create sleek, ready-to-wear pieces that are both feminine and masculine in one. It’s not androgynous, per se, but one sees the intention through the combination of lace, satin and tweed with sharp silhouettes and classic shades of white, navy and grey. Great for creating a capsule wardrobe, the Scandinavian Summer collection features go-to pieces such as a neat white blazer with lace detailing and a V-neck dress that mixes satin with lace, a tweed dress and an oversize dress-shirt.

Shop the looks at M2S Signature.

Sretsis

Sretsis celebrates its upcoming vicennial anniversary by looking back on its past. The brand’s Pre-fall 2021 ‘Sretsis Archive: Intro’ collection probes and ponders on Sretsis’ ethos and the timeless, classic designs that will last for many years to come. The collection thus revisits iconic prints created by Sretsis including Tiny Daisy Brocade, Labyrinth Rayon Crepe and Kalocsa Cotton.

Shop the looks at Sretsis.

Disaya Vacationist

Inspired by Lanna culture and Chiang Mai, Disaya Vacationist – Bo Sang collection, takes local fashion to another level by bringing together ornate craftsmanship, local textiles and a cultural diversity. One sees Chinese button detail combined with a Mo Hom shirt and patterns drawn with similar techniques used on the Bo San umbrellas. There’s a sleeveless Chinese collar dress featuring a special lacing technique and Hmong textile in sweet hues of pastel pink , mint green and soft yellow.

Shop the looks at Disaya Vacationist.

Matter Makers

Another emerging label amongst local fashion brands, Matter Makers is known for its casual and hip designs. Their latest collection, ‘California Dreaming’, captures the Californian charm and the lively summer vibes. The collection is evocative of surfing and extreme sports through graphic palm tree patterns and urban sportswear pieces in colourful shades.

Shop the looks at Matter Makers.

Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Digital Writer
Print and multimedia content creator Nicharee is a journalist, translator and copywriter who has written extensively for several of Thailand's prominent lifestyle publications and luxury beauty brands. Her translation of Euny Hong's 'The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success' was recently published.
