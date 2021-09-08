Fans of Balenciaga may have heard the news about the Maison’s latest release. Not a bag or an haute couture collection, because this time, it’s Balenciaga Objects’ turn. Presenting: the Laser Cube, a limited edition collectable that’s beyond cutting edge (no pun intended).

The Laser Cube is the Maison’s latest release is a timeless collectable that exceeds any existing collection, season or theme. Categorised under Balenciaga Objects, the Laser Cube is a state-of-the-art glass sculpture with a laser-etched interior that creates an optical illusion of the iconic Balenciaga sneaker.







The Cubes are intricately etched inside to form a negative 3D image of the Maison’s signature: the Triple S, Track, Tyrexand and X-Pandersneakers. It’s a decor piece of its own, with each element replicated to be near-exact to the real sneakers. These Laser Cubes are more than your usual bits and bobs (or paperweight). Rendered with thousands of points to recreate the sneakers’ details, the Laser Cube portrays a holographic-like impression of a Balenciaga sneaker suspended in mid-air.

Whether displayed alone or arranged in a series, this is an excellent fashion collectable that will make your pad trendy and timeless in one go.

(All images: Balenciaga)