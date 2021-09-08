Style

Balenciaga Objects: the Laser Cube, a Holographic Glass Sculpture for Sneaker Lovers

By Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Digital Writer
08 Sep 2021
Style
Balenciaga Objects: the Laser Cube, a Holographic Glass Sculpture for Sneaker Lovers

Fans of Balenciaga may have heard the news about the Maison’s latest release. Not a bag or an haute couture collection, because this time, it’s Balenciaga Objects’ turn. Presenting: the Laser Cube, a limited edition collectable that’s beyond cutting edge (no pun intended).

laser cube balenciaga objects triple s

The Laser Cube is the Maison’s latest release is a timeless collectable that exceeds any existing collection, season or theme. Categorised under Balenciaga Objects, the Laser Cube is a state-of-the-art glass sculpture with a laser-etched interior that creates an optical illusion of the iconic Balenciaga sneaker.

  • laser cube balenciaga objects track
  • laser cube balenciaga objects x pander
  • laser cube balenciaga objects tyrex

The Cubes are intricately etched inside to form a negative 3D image of the Maison’s signature: the Triple S, Track, Tyrexand and X-Pandersneakers. It’s a decor piece of its own, with each element replicated to be near-exact to the real sneakers. These Laser Cubes are more than your usual bits and bobs (or paperweight). Rendered with thousands of points to recreate the sneakers’ details, the Laser Cube portrays a holographic-like impression of a Balenciaga sneaker suspended in mid-air.

Whether displayed alone or arranged in a series, this is an excellent fashion collectable that will make your pad trendy and timeless in one go.

For more information, visit Balenciaga Objects.

(All images: Balenciaga)

Balenciaga Luxury sneakers Balenciaga Speed 3.0 Sneakers

Nicharee Phatitit
Senior Digital Writer
Print and multimedia content creator Nicharee is a journalist, translator and copywriter who has written extensively for several of Thailand's prominent lifestyle publications and luxury beauty brands. Her translation of Euny Hong's 'The Power of Nunchi: The Korean Secret to Happiness and Success' was recently published.
Art & Culture beauty Design & Property Lifestyle Wine & Dine
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigeth

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins