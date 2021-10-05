Best Celebrity Looks: Paris Fashion Week, James Bond Premiere, and more
Best Celebrity Looks: Paris Fashion Week, James Bond Premiere, and more

By Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
05 Oct 2021
Best Celebrity Looks: Paris Fashion Week, James Bond Premiere, and more

From front-row celebrities attending Paris Fashion week 2021, to glamour on the red carpet at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die, here are some of the best celebrity looks from the past week.

(Main and Featured Images: Dolce&Gabbana and Prada)

Jisoo in Dior

Jisoo Blackpink Dior
(Image Credit: Elise Toide for Dior)

Blackpink caused much furore at Paris Fashion Week this year, as the Korean girl band members were seen attending various shows. As Dior global ambassador for fashion and beauty, Jisoo from Blackpink was in attendance too, visiting the Dior atelier and studio, and admiring the Dior Heritage and Dior Beauty items.

Erin O’Connor in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Spotted during the London Fashion Week on September 21, 2021 was the model Erin O’Connor, who wore an Alexander McQueen t-shirt in ivory jersey with a black corset print, together with a belted parka skirt in black poly faille. She finished off the look with a pair of Tread Heeled Chelsea boots – all from the Alexander McQueen SS21 collection – to the BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski at Annabel’s in London.

Beyoncé in Dolce&Gabbana

(Image credit: @beyonce/instagram)

Singer Beyonce was spotted wearing a Dolce&Gabbana green paillette cocktail dress with floral appliqués in her latest Instagram post for a fun night on the town.

Sonam Kapoor in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Sonam Kapoor was seen attending the launch of The Business of Fashion Show at Maison Estelle during London Fashion Week in London on September 20. She wore an exploded trapeze-line dress with sculptural ruffle detailing in red poly faille, antique silver jewellery, a black leather military belt, Tread Heeled Chelsea boots, and carried a Red Leather Sculptural Mini Satchel. All pieces are from the Alexander McQueen A/W 21 pre-collection.

Dina Asher-Smith in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

One of the guests attending the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at The Londoner Hotel on September 20 was Dina Asher-Smith. She was spotted wearing an Alexander McQueen dress encrusted with a love spoon embroidery in bullion, crystal, metal thread work, metal sequins, and beads. She also opted for a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots and a sculptural Four Ring clutch to complete the look. All pieces are from the Alexander McQueen A/W20 collection.

Sharon Stone in Dolce&Gabbana

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Sharon Stone chose to wear a Dolce&Gabbana F/W21 purple Alta Moda gown paired with black leather double platform sandals and a plum silk satin Devotion handbag to the 5th Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monte-Carlo on September 23 2021.

Chiara Ferragni in Prada

(Image credit: Prada)
On September 24, Chiara Ferragni was spotted attending The Prada SS22 Womenswear fashion show, which was held simultaneously inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan and at Bund 1, Shanghai.

Maisie Williams, Shira Haas, and Sarah Gadon in Prada

(Image credit: Prada)

Also on the list of attendees, Maisie Williams, Shira Haas, and Sarah Gadon were also attending The Prada SS22 Womenswear fashion show on September 24 as Prada’s front-row celebrities.

Rami Malek in Prada

(Image Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

Rami Malek wore Prada while attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28. The actor looked suave in a Prada black wool and mohair tuxedo with a shawl lapel, white stretch poplin tuxedo shirt, and black satin bow-tie, along with black brushed leather Oxford shoes.

Harry Kane and Kate Kane in Dolce&Gabbana

(Image credit: Dolce&Gabbana)
Harry Kane and his wife Kate Kane attended the World Premiere of  No Time to Die on September 28 in London. Mr. Kane wore a Dolce&Gabbana tailored three-piece tuxedo in black wool crepe with peak lapel and details in black silk satin together with a silk bow tie. He also paired his look with glossy patent leather derby shoes. Mrs. Kane wore a Dolce&Gabbana black bustier satin corset dress and accessorised her look with a matching mini Devotion bag and pumps.

Ben Whishaw in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Another celebrity spotted during the world premiere of the No Time to Die on September 28 was Ben Whishaw. He wore a tailored peak revers jacket with a patchwork of magnolia, tree of life, and silver lily pad embroideries. He paired this with a cotton poplin shirt and slim tailored trousers in black wool barathea. All pieces are from the Alexander McQueen SS22 pre-collection.
Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
Although Mind is often perceived as a poised extrovert who enjoys being out and about in the city driving one of her dad’s luxury supercars, decorating her cosy home whilst taking some feel-good, aesthetic snaps for her personal blog is actually what most comforts her. She is a home décor maniac, a car enthusiast and a woman who very much believes in the health-is-the-new-wealth kind of philosophy.

