From front-row celebrities attending Paris Fashion week 2021, to glamour on the red carpet at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die, here are some of the best celebrity looks from the past week.

(Main and Featured Images: Dolce&Gabbana and Prada)

Jisoo in Dior

Blackpink caused much furore at Paris Fashion Week this year, as the Korean girl band members were seen attending various shows. As Dior global ambassador for fashion and beauty, Jisoo from Blackpink was in attendance too, visiting the Dior atelier and studio, and admiring the Dior Heritage and Dior Beauty items.

Erin O’Connor in Alexander McQueen

Spotted during the London Fashion Week on September 21, 2021 was the model Erin O’Connor, who wore an Alexander McQueen t-shirt in ivory jersey with a black corset print, together with a belted parka skirt in black poly faille. She finished off the look with a pair of Tread Heeled Chelsea boots – all from the Alexander McQueen SS21 collection – to the BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski at Annabel’s in London.

Beyoncé in Dolce&Gabbana

Singer Beyonce was spotted wearing a Dolce&Gabbana green paillette cocktail dress with floral appliqués in her latest Instagram post for a fun night on the town.

Sonam Kapoor in Alexander McQueen

Sonam Kapoor was seen attending the launch of The Business of Fashion Show at Maison Estelle during London Fashion Week in London on September 20. She wore an exploded trapeze-line dress with sculptural ruffle detailing in red poly faille, antique silver jewellery, a black leather military belt, Tread Heeled Chelsea boots, and carried a Red Leather Sculptural Mini Satchel. All pieces are from the Alexander McQueen A/W 21 pre-collection.

Dina Asher-Smith in Alexander McQueen

One of the guests attending the British Vogue x Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film party at The Londoner Hotel on September 20 was Dina Asher-Smith. She was spotted wearing an Alexander McQueen dress encrusted with a love spoon embroidery in bullion, crystal, metal thread work, metal sequins, and beads. She also opted for a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots and a sculptural Four Ring clutch to complete the look. All pieces are from the Alexander McQueen A/W20 collection.

Sharon Stone in Dolce&Gabbana Sharon Stone chose to wear a Dolce&Gabbana F/W21 purple Alta Moda gown paired with black leather double platform sandals and a plum silk satin Devotion handbag to the 5th Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monte-Carlo on September 23 2021. Chiara Ferragni in Prada Maisie Williams, Shira Haas, and Sarah Gadon in Prada On September 24, Chiara Ferragni was spotted attending The Prada SS22 Womenswear fashion show, which was held simultaneously inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan and at Bund 1, Shanghai. Also on the list of attendees, Maisie Williams, Shira Haas, and Sarah Gadon were also attending The Prada SS22 Womenswear fashion show on September 24 as Prada’s front-row celebrities. Rami Malek in Prada Rami Malek wore Prada while attending the world premiere of No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28. The actor looked suave in a Prada black wool and mohair tuxedo with a shawl lapel, white stretch poplin tuxedo shirt, and black satin bow-tie, along with black brushed leather Oxford shoes. Harry Kane and Kate Kane in Dolce&Gabbana