The Best Christmas Gifts to Get from the Designer Brands in 2022

The best season for gifting has come, and we don’t want you to miss out on these fabulous fashion items that would make the perfect Christmas gifts.

Is your loved one declared “best dressed” at every party? If you answered yes, it’s only fitting to shop for a perfect accessory or outfit for them. Depending on who you’re shopping for this season, our gift guide includes everything and more to suit all personalities. Bookmark our guide and keep a look out as we continue to update our fashion Christmas 2022 gift guide over the next few weeks.

Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner, and the festive season will soon arrive in a blink of an eye. It will not be long until we reunite with our families over a scrumptious meal and unwrap the joy of Christmas presents around the tree. Although we do believe that the holidays are about more than receiving gifts, it’s hard to deny that it does succumb to the fun.

As we get ready to countdown to Christmas, it’s never too early to start your search for the perfect holiday present. We get it; it can be stressful, but we’re here to ease your stress away with our curated list of the most stylish and, might we say, the best fashion gifts for your loved ones.

Discover our ultimate fashion Christmas 2022 gift guide:

Coach

Can you feel the Christmas spirit? Coach unveils its “Feel the Wonder” holiday campaign, featuring a star-studded lineup with the stunning Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Dutch, and the charming Chan-young Yoon. Shot and directed by Anton Gottlob, the campaign highlights the heartwarming moments of playing in the snow, unwrapping presents and celebrating the joy of the festive season. Take a closer look, and you will notice this season’s focus: the Heart bag, Tabby and Studio bags. Here are a few curated picks for your other half to ease your shopping trip.

For the fashionable men in your life:

For the most stylish women:

Discover the collection here.

Valentino

We’re opting for shimmer and a touch of bold this festive season with Valentino’s The Party Collection. If you’re looking for ways to elevate your festive ensemble with electric hues, trust that the collection delivers the best evening-appropriate looks in purple, emerald green and yellow in a stunning range of sequins, embroideries and jewel-effect rhinestones. Get ready to flaunt your best moves on the dancefloor with a Valentino number like the rainbow-coloured shimmering jackets and the rhinestone-embroidered jackets. If you’re not in the mood for bright colours this year, make a statement in a classic LBD. For instance, the embroidered crepe couture short dress and sparkling Valentino Chain motif cut-out detail dress are to die for. For the ultimate party accessory? Our eyes are set on the small Loco shoulder bag with 3D embroidery.

Discover the collection here.

Tiffany & Co

As a tribute to the legendary Andy Warhol, Tiffany & Co‘s holiday campaign highlights the artist’s iconic Factory (Andy Warhol’s studio) and love for the festive season. Filmed by Mario Sorrenti and photographed by Raymond Meier, the campaign celebrates the artist and his connection with the fashion house by taking inspiration from his whimsical greeting cards dated in the ’50s and ’60s into limited-edition Home & Accessories range. With the ever-so-gorgeous Hailey Beiber fronting the campaign, she takes us on a festive soiree to echo the exuberant nights at Warhol’s iconic Factory as she is seen handing out the signature Blue Boxes to her esteemed guests. Tiffany & Co will also offer limited-edition Tiffany & Co x Andy Warhol designs online and in stores. We can’t seem to get enough of the special Ring Dishes, Ornaments and Dessert Plates. Discover the gift guide here.

Kate Spade New York

If you’ve been to New York City, it’s hard to resist the magic of the beautiful city. Kate Spade New York unveils its latest campaign that elegantly weaves the uptown glamour and energy of the city of dreams. The campaign captures the thrill and excitement of celebrating as four gorgeous models — Janet Jumbo, Juliana Schurig, Chloe Magno and Tianna St. Louis — are dressed to the nines in sleek suits, cocktail dresses and apres-ski sweaters. On our radar are the glamorous textures and accessories featured throughout the collection, comprising feathered details, tweed, embellished pearls and novelty bags in a candy wrap and champagne pop design. Our top pick for the best Christmas gift? The reimagined Sam Icon bag adorn with gem and pearl embellishments.

Loewe

If your best friend is obsessed with Loewe, it’s only fitting to pamper them with a Loewe classic. Photographed by Lukas Wassmann, the holiday campaign features the signature – Puzzle, Hammock, Goya, Bracelet Pouch, Luna and Flamenco – bags reimagined in electric monochrome shades like light pale green, ruby red, pale yellow, pale aubergine and more. Other highlights include the Puffer Goya bags, and totes weaved from hand-stuffed tubes, metallic Bracelet pouches, and beyond. Spot our favourites to flaunt this season and beyond.

Discover the collection here.

TUMI

Ideal for any traveller and adventurer, the signature 19 Degree collection is adored by many for its durability and gorgeous hues. Created with a recycled polycarbonate shell, the coveted luggage is finished with an antimicrobial treatment that helps keep the trusty carrier in perfect condition. The best part? It has a built-in USB port. If you’re a fan of their TUMI+ travel accessories, just know that you can attach your handy accessories with this luggage too. Another highlight is the Harrison Port Weekend Duffel, which is excellent for any weekend getaway. Adored for its spacious compartments and water-resistant pockets, the duffel is ideal for separating wet and dry items on your travels.

Check out their gift guide here.

Pandora

It’s time to share the magic with your best friends with Pandora’s Holiday collection. Inspired by the poetic image of stars in the night sky, the collection infuses a dreamy yet romantic essence with the latest shooting star designs. Apart from the whimsical celestial theme, the brand’s signature snowflake motif is reimagined to highlight the intricate geometry of each piece as a pair of stud earrings, a bracelet, and charms.

For a sneak peek of the collection, browse through our favourites below and discover the range here.

Wanderlust + Co

Adding to our Christmas 2022 fashion gift guide is the stunning Wanderlust + Co’s holiday collection. Inspired by life’s milestones, the collection is designed for your loved ones as a reminder to celebrate them and their achievements. With intricate designs in the brand’s signature 925 sterling silver with 14K gold vermeil, you are guaranteed to love these pieces. Highlights from the collection include the ‘Moments Notebook Gold Necklace‘ (RM260.89), ‘Falling Star Heirloom Gold Locket Necklace’ (RM327.30) and ‘Petite Sunseeker 14k Gold Vermeil Necklace‘ (RM517.04). For a cute factor, the brand has also launched its mini-me capsule collection featuring its bestselling pieces for the little ones. Yes, you can now spoil your daughter with a matching necklace with you too.

In the bracelet section, the ‘Pave Link Chain 14k Gold Vermeil Tennis Bracelet’ (RM706.78) is adorned with a tennis bracelet chain and a link chain for that perfect everyday accessory.

Discover the collection here.

