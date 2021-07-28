Best-Dressed Celebrities to Eye On from Red-Carpet Moments

With lots of red-carpet scenes we’ve beheld throughout the month of July, celebrities are shedding their lockdown skin and having it adorned with dazzling fashion looks that have left many feeling inspired with awe.

From Jun Ji-Hyun looking utterly sleek in Alexander McQueen to Apichatpong Weerasethakul – the winner of the jury prize – in Dior by Kim Jones, these are some of the best-dressed celebrities to eye on from red-carpet events.

Florence Pugh in Miu Miu

Florence Pugh wore Miu Miu ensemble made with a top and a skirt in black silk with a crystals chain detail on the top to the “Black Widow” UK Film Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sydney Sweeney in Prada

Sydney Sweeney wore an Ivory Re-Nylon gabardine bustier dress with enamelled triangle logo on the bodice, along with the wide circle skirt embellished with a black guipure lace floral motif embroidery, and a white enamelled metal hair clip and black suede décolleté – all by Prada – to the Los Angeles Premiere Of New HBO Limited Series “The White Lotus” at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Julia Ducournau in Prada

French director Julia Ducournau was spotted wearing Prada black marocain silk gown embellished with a tulle flounce decoration, together with black suede sandals while on stage with her trophy after she won the Palme d’Or for her film “Titane” during the closing ceremony of the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 17, 2021. (Image Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Damon in Dolce&Gabbana

Actor Matt Damon wore a classic dark blue suit paired with a dark blue Polo shirt in silk and cotton to the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Image Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jun Ji-Hyun in Alexander McQueen

The Alexander McQueen ambassador for Korea, Jun Ji-Hyun, wore a

black poly faille deep V-neck drawstrings dress with three metal necklaces, antique silver bracelets and heeled Chelsea

boots to the press conference of Netflix series ‘Kingdom’ in Seoul on

Tuesday 20th July 2021 – all from Alexander McQueen A/W 21 collection. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen)

Rosamund Pike in Dior

Rosamund Pike was dressed in Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri wearing a stunning red ruffle-fronted tulle dress from Dior A/W 21 collection for the red-carpet event at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 17, 2021. (Image Credit: Dior Cannes)

Apichatpong Weerasethakul in Dior

Apichatpong Weerasethakul, the winner of the jury prize, was dressed in Dior by Kim Jones at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 17, 2021. (Image Credit: Dior Cannes)

Nibar Madar in Prada

Nibar Madar wore a Prada double satin ultramarine blue gown embellished with a geometric

rouches and a crystal belt to the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021 at Villa Eilenroc on July 16, 2021 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Image Credit: Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Miyi Huang in Prada

Miyi Huang wore a Prada blue sequinned dress with porthole neckline and maxi rouche on the

back, together with black satin sandals with crystals, to the “Gaey Wa’r/Les Nuits De Zhenwu/Streetwise” photo-call during the red-carpet moment of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Solange Smith in Prada

Solange Smith wore a Prada light blue silk organza dress with geometric drapery and a wide skirt, along with silver-coloured brushed leather sandals, to the Naked Heart France Riviera Dinner 2021 during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

(Main and featured image: Dior)