Bottega Veneta Introduces ‘Bottega for Bottegas’ to Celebrate International Craftsmanship through

Bottega for Bottegas, an initiative by Bottega Veneta, celebrates international craftsmanship. This year, the series features 14 artisans across the globe.

Bottega Veneta – many people know the name but not the meaning. In direct translation, “bottega” means “workshop”, a producer of small runs of handmade products realised with excellent attention to craftsmanship and creativity. Paying homage to the meaning of its name, the fashion house inaugurated the Bottega for Bottegas initiative to celebrate international craftsmanship; as one of the world’s most influential bottegas, Bottega Veneta is committed to supporting other bottegas.

About Bottega for Bottegas

On the contrary to last year’s debut where Italian bottegas took centre stage, the newest series will feature bottegas from around the world with products inspired by Italian culture. From a Shanghai-based pasta maker to a woodworker in a small town in Vermont, this sequel passes along its global visibility to fourteen bottegas.

The 2022 Line-Up

AtelierGK Firenze, Japan

Azienda Agricola Sciara, Greater China

Dal Cuore, Greater China

Franca NYC, United States

Je&Jo Pasta, Greater China

Less Panettone, Japan

Levain Bakery, Greater China

Prince, Japan

Rockledge Farm Woodworks, United States

Settepani Bakery, United States

Westwind Orchard, United States

Xiangyu Olive Development, Greater China

Yoshiaka Imamura, Japan Yoshida Dairy Farm, Japan

This month, the Bottega Veneta website, advertising, newsletters, store windows, and a custom display at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, will bang the drums for these bottegas and celebrate the Italian way of life.

(Images: Bottega for Bottegas)

This story first appeared here.