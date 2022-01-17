Bottega Veneta Takes Over the Great Wall of China for Chinese New Year 2022

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Bottega Veneta has taken over the Great Wall of China, marking a bold first move of the brand’s newly-appointed Creative Director, Matthieu Blazy.

Nearly every day, leading to the Lunar New Year, brands attempt to outsmart one another in creating the most viral campaign. This morning, Bottega Veneta – known for its out-of-the-box approaches to marketing – has unveiled the images of the bird-eye view of The Great Wall of China sporting the brand’s moniker against the signature bright-green backdrop. The installation includes several digital screens and will be removed on January 12th. Some fashion followers and social media users can’t help but see the campaign as an ambitious way for Matthieu Blazy to mark the commencement of his tenure at The House. Apart from imagining the Bottega-branded Great Wall, the installation included a “Happy New Year” slogan written in green against a tangerine background. The campaign is an illustration of the Kering-owned Maison’s unconventional marketing approaches.

Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta Celebrates the Year of the Tiger with New Capsule Collection

Bottega Veneta’s celebration of Lunar New Year does not stop at merely stamping its logo at the Great Wall. The brand has announced its pledge to make a donation towards the renovation of Shanghai Pass – the part that is known historically as “First Pass under Heaven” – ensuring that the historic site remains whole and intact for future generations to witness and experience. Bottega’s Lunar New Year campaign is not the first time The Great Wall is chosen as a spot to host a luxury brand – back in 2007, Fendi, under the reigns of late Karl Lagerfeld, staged an extravagant fashion show at the landmark to present its spring/summer 2008 collection.

The campaign comes hand-in-hand with Bottega Veneta’s Lunar New Year capsule, which introduced a new tangerine colour into its range of emblematic accessories. The intrecciato leather handbags, including the beloved Cassette, made an appearance, along with puffer jackets, shearling coats, sunglasses and jewellery.