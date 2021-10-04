Sartorial choices are as essential to James Bond as his gadgets, a vodka Martini (shaken, not stirred) and the constant state of being in danger. Daniel Craig as James Bond has carried forward the tradition of the MI6 agent, setting new fashion statements and adding luxurious styles to the decades of wardrobe finesse.

Dressing to the nines is a trait that fans of 007 laud him for. No matter the occasion, James Bond is dressed to impress…or kill. And Craig, whose physique makes him even more military-esque among Bond actors, has been wearing some of the best suits, shirts, shoes, watches and even beachwear.

Here are some of the famous brands worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Tom Ford

The American fashion designing icon has been dressing up Daniel Craig as James Bond in classic suits in four consecutive films — Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time to Die (2021).

Tom Ford is not the first major fashion designer to have been associated with James Bond. Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond wore suits by Italian brand Brioni, and British icon Anthony Sinclair became the first designer for James Bond when he dressed Sean Connery in Conduit Suits, starting with the film Dr. No (1962).

Ford, however, has helped build a fashion statement around Daniel Craig’s persona. The bespoke Tom Ford suits effortlessly help Bond transition from someone attending a business meeting with M to an undercover agent fighting off enemies of Her Majesty.

Who can forget the ivory Tom Ford tuxedo Craig wore aboard the Oriental Desert Express in Bond film Spectre?

However, one of Ford’s best-known additions to Craig’s James Bond style is the slim-cut two-button O’Connor suits. Craig will be seen wearing one of those in No Time to Die.

In the same Bond film, where Ford worked with costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Craig will wear a Tom Ford black wool Atticus shawl collar cocktail jacket with quilted satin lapel and cuffs.

Besides suits, Tom Ford has also teamed up Craig’s Bond look with sunglasses as well as casualwear, like jackets and cardigans in Skyfall and Spectre.

Turnbull & Asser

Turnbull & Asser is renowned for its shirts and ties and has been dressing up James Bond for decades.

Sean Connery wore the famous blue cotton cocktail cuffed shirt by Turnbull & Asser at their flagship store on Jermyn Street for Dr. No. Since then, the brand has remained an integral part of the Bond franchise.

In recent years, Turnbull & Asser dressed Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in classic ties, readying him for specific moments in the films with the help of costume designer Lindy Hemming.

The dressmaker’s last association was with Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), which marked the actor’s debut as the British secret agent. Thus, Craig wore the last Turnbull & Asser clothes — a white shirt and bow tie — designed for Bond.

Despite its parting ways with the franchise, Turnbull & Asser has made a permanent place in the hearts of Bond fans. It has a collection dedicated to James Bond, which fashion-forward enthusiasts inspired by the spy can take their pick.

Shop The James Bond Collection here

Orlebar Brown

One of the most enticing scenes in Bond history is when Daniel Craig as James Bond emerges from the sea in swimming trunks. That navy-and-powder-blue-coloured piece of clothing, which appeared in Casino Royale, was by La Perla. At a Christie’s auction in 2012, the swimming trunks fetched around US$ 71,000 — almost nine times more than its maximum estimated price of US$ 8,000.

However, La Perla was more like a one-off affair for James Bond.

Orlebar Brown, on the other hand, is one of the few James Bond brands that have been around since Skyfall.

In the film, Daniel Craig wore OB Setter trunks, which instantly became famous and allowed the British haberdasher to play long innings in getting the spy the perfect outfits for less formal or more relaxed occasions.

In honour of its association with EON Productions, the brand launched a special 007 collection last year, featuring clothes recreated from some of the best-known casual moments in past Bond films.

These include the Riviera Blue swim shorts that Connery wore in Thunderball (1965) while diving in the Bahamas.

There is also a cream linen-cotton suit paired with a light pink shirt inspired by the dress that George Lazenby’s James Bond wore in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969).

Another classic is the military-style jacket that Roger Moore is seen wearing at a kickboxing match in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974). This was the scene where he meets Francisco Scaramanga, played by Christopher Lee.

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig as James Bond will be seen wearing a grey melange tailored crew neck t-shirt in scenes filmed in Jamaica.

Shop Orlebar Brown The 007 Heritage Collection here

N.Peal

Apart from a V-neck by John Smedley sported briefly in Skyfall, Daniel Craig has mostly appeared in N.Peal knitwear in Bond films.

In No Time to Die, Craig will be seen in an N.Peal navy ribbed army sweater as well as combat trousers, which has been designed with costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb.

The suspenders, or braces, for the outfit are also by N.Peal.

Like Orlebar Brown, N.Peal is also a newcomer in the Bond universe. The British cashmere knitwear brand first made a blue wave round neck knit for Craig in Skyfall. In Spectre, N.Peal returned with a fumo grey roll neck and a charcoal mock neck for Craig.

Paying homage to Bond and the legacy of his iconic knitwear, N.Peal launched a Fifty Years Of Bond retrospective collection in 2019, featuring 13 different Bond wears from films such as Goldfinger (1964), Live And Let Die (1973) and GoldenEye (1995), among others. These included ivory tubular roll neck sweater, black polo neck sweater in 100 percent cashmere and cable crew neck sweater.

Buy N.Peal 50 Years of Bond Collection here

Barbour

In one of the scenes in Skyfall, Craig is seen with a shotgun in his hand, exploring the wilderness and sport shooting near his Scotland home. He is dressed in a Barbour X To Ki To over a sky-blue cashmere sweater by N.Peal and scarf by Tom Ford.

To Ki To is a Barbour Beacon Heritage Sports Jacket created by Japanese designer Tokihito Yoshida.

The piece has since become one of the most iconic wears among fans of the Bond franchise, not just because of its simplicity but also because many believe it to be more attainable and enduring than other dresses Craig wore on-screen despite its price.

Barbour is a British luxury brand, which is famous for its outdoor clothing such as waxed jackets.

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig as James Bond will be seen wearing a navy waxed cotton Barbour Graham jacket, made in collaboration with Engineered Garments.

The jacket will be seen in the scenes filmed in Jamaica and those set in Cuba.

Get To Ki To inspired Barbour Beacon Sports Wax Jacket here

Crockett & Jones

Crockett & Jones, the shoemaker from Northampton, England, is the preferred brand for Daniel Craig’s 007 when it comes to footwear.

As Bond, Daniel Craig wears shoes by Crockett & Jones on most of the formal events in his films. Oxfords and derby shoes by this brand have thus often been seen on Bond.

In Skyfall, his ensembles featured shoes from the Crockett & Jones range, including Alex, Islay, Tetbury and Highbury. In Spectre, the brand gave Bond a variety of new styles — Camberley, Northcote, Norwich, Radnor and Swansea. Except for Swansea, which was in dark brown suede, all others were in Black Calf.

In No Time to Die, Craig will wear the Molton Dark Brown Rough-Out Suede chukka boots by Crockett & Jones. This is besides the return of Highbury, which will appear in the scene where Bond is sitting in M’s office.

Crockett & Jones has launched a special edition shoe aptly named “James” to celebrate the 25th instalment in the Bond franchise. “James” is a fully leather lined oxford bearing the 007 logo in silver foil on the inside.

The shoe is crafted from the finest black box calf leather sourced from European tanneries. The sole is Crockett & Jones signature Hand Grade leather.

Buy Bond shoes by Crockett & Jones here

Danner

Danner is another major brand whose shoes Daniel Craig’s Bond has fitted himself into. In Spectre, Bond was seen in the Austrian Alps wearing Mountain Light II hiking boots by Danner.

In No Time to Die, tactical boots made by the American brand from Oregon help Daniel Craig as James Bond in saving the world from a mysterious villain armed with a new technology that is dangerous. The special edition shoe is known as 007 Tanicus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

The pure black shoe is extremely durable. Its rough-out full-grain leather upper is strengthened with 1000 Denier nylon. The outsole is a custom Vibram Tanicus designed to maintain a grip on any kind of terrain.

Danner has an expertise of decades in making sturdy shoes designed for high octane and rigorous performance. This is why their hiking, military and tactical boots are favourite among both men and women who love adventure and exploration.

Get the Danner 007 Tanicus here

Sunspel

Sunspel is the other brand that Daniel Craig’s James Bond has often turned to for casualwear since Casino Royale.

In that film, costume designer Lindy Hemming put Craig in a dark blue Riviera polo shirt in one of the scenes, which triggered international interest in the brand.

Made from lightweight mesh, the polo shirt was originally designed in the 1950s by Peter Hill — the grandson of the brand’s founder. Hemming upgraded it to suit Craig’s physique. The new design became so famous that it was adopted by Sunspel.

Craig almost exclusively wore Sunspel throughout the film, such as the Riviera t-shirts in multiple scenes and a v-neck, white t-shirt in Venice.

Sunspel is a British brand and has been close to both Craig and the production team of James Bond since Casino Royale. It also launched its own swimwear line following the success of its version of Sean Connery’s Riviera shorts from Thunderball. Sunspel also has its own line of Bond-inspired collections featuring polo shirts and t-shirts.

Buy Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt here

Massimo Alba

Remember that high octane scene from the trailers in which Bond tries to throw a bunch of assassins off his back in Matera, Italy, in No Time to Die?

It is here that we get to see the classic Aston Martin DB5. However, the superspy also makes us take note of his suit — a beige-coloured corduroy by Italian designer Massimo Alba.

It is called a Sloop suit, and Bond wears it through the Matera scenes, including the one in which he is rushing out with Madeleine Swann.

The suit has three pockets with flaps. Though the corduroy trousers have belt hoops, Bond wears them with Albert Thurston braces.

He also wears a Massimo Alba corduroy Rain duster coat in the Norway scenes (filmed in Scotland) of the movie.

Buy Sloop and Rain2 here

Omega

Daniel Craig’s Bond has exclusively worn Omega Seamaster watches. This is because the Omega watches have had a long-standing association with the James Bond franchise since Pierce Brosnan played James Bond in GoldenEye.

When Craig took over in Casino Royale, he sported two watches — a Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial and a Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial.

The Planet Ocean 600M Co-Axial appeared in black dial and bezel in Quantum of Solace. It was joined by Omega Aqua Terra in Skyfall.

While the Planet Ocean was gone in Spectre, the Aqua Terra found a new and exciting partner — the Omega Seamaster 300 Spectre Limited Edition. This watch came with a distinctive black and grey NATO strap and had a seconds hand with a lollipop design.

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig as James Bond wears a titanium Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, designed for military use, has a brown bezel and can remain unaffected by magnetic fields greater than 1.5 Tesla.

Buy Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition here

(Main and Featured images: 007.com)