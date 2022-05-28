Burberry’s Latest TB Summer Monogram Campaign Stars Gisele Bündchen

Marking an exciting new chapter, Burberry dropped its new TB Summer Monogram Collection, starring none other than enigmatic supermodel Gisele Bündchen as the new face of the brand.

In a move big enough to make waves in the fashion industry, Burberry recently unveiled a new evolution of the TB Summer Monogram, designed by Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. A celebration of duality, the collection brings together two of Burberry’s icons — the classic check and the TB Monogram — for a collection that symbolises the synergy between past and present. Pieces in the collection range from gabardine trench coats, to silk-blend bomber jackets and dresses, cotton shirts, swimwear items, and — of course — sunnies.

The highlight of this new era in Burberry, however, lies in the brands’ latest campaign. Starring the ever-charming supermodel Gisele Bündchen as Burberry’s new face, the campaign sees her photographed by legendary photographers Luigi & lango, with styling by Suzanne Koller and make-up by Georgi Sandev. Dressed in the latest pieces from Riccardo Tisci’s summer lineup, Bündchen is captured in front of a backdrop of her own unreleased portraits, which the duo had taken for her a decade ago.

Sporting relaxed, effortlessly confident poses, Bündchen provides a physical representation of what Burberry’s latest drop is all about — a candid beauty that brings together heritage and modernity, as the brand continues looking towards the future.

