Burberry Opens the Doors to its New Store in Siam Paragon

After a period of refurbishment, Burberry has finally opened the doors to its newly-renovated store in Siam Paragon, and we can’t quite get enough of it.

For starters, the new store follows the aesthetic codes of their new global design, following in the footsteps of Burberry flagships in London and Paris. The brainchild of globally-renowned architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, the new luxury design concept offers a striking reinterpretation of the house’s many iconic stylistic codes.

Take, for instance, the signature Burberry Check. This has been tastefully reimagined into a series of mirrored ceilings with intersecting metallic grids, alongside beautifully roaming tiled chequerboard floors — the both of which reflect off of each other to create a sense of airiness that only makes you want to keep on shopping.

Textures throughout the store continue to draw from the core hues of the signature check, going from concrete and ceramics to high-gloss finishes. Keeping in line with Burberry’s flair for the classics, nods to brutalist architecture are met with elevated materials, for a feel that is at once sophisticated yet undeniably modern.

As for what lies inside, guests at the new Siam Paragon store can expect an impressive range of mens and womenswear from the recently-unveiled AW2022 Pre-Collection. Pieces include designs with the botanical sketch printed over oversized hoodies and T-shirts, along with bold orange maps printed over mesh tees, short-sleeved shirts and shorts. Also included are, of course, the accessories — from iconic bags in new colourways and fabrics, to the ever-covetable Burberry check wool-silk scarves, bucket hats, and Thomas Bear charms.

To find out more, visit the store for yourself today at Siam Paragon, or visit burberry.com.

Images: Courtesy of Burberry