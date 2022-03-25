Bvlgari and Casablanca Join Hands to Reinvent the Serpenti

Bvlgari teams up with Parisian House Casablanca for a dream collaboration, giving the iconic Serpenti a playfully modern twist.

If you’re looking to spruce up your on-the-go style this summer, the Bvlgari x Casablanca collaboration is perhaps the perfect place to start looking. Since 2017, Bvlgari has been engaged in an ongoing collaborative series, which sees the maison’s emblematic Serpenti reinterpreted through the eyes of various talented creatives.

Aptly titled “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of”, this years’ continuation features none other than Casablanca, a Parisian brand known for blending sporty aesthetics and bold tropical prints with a flair for luxury. Through the collaboration, Bvlgari’s Serpenti is given new life through a fun and contemporary capsule collection.

To understand the concept behind the collection, picture this: a modern-day woman leaves the tennis courts after an exhilarating match, and makes her way to the next item on her busy agenda. It’s a chic, elegant embodiment of Serpenti’s thousand-year-old heritage, and celebrates the bold urban woman who doesn’t make compromises when it comes to style.

Encompassing seven different designs, the lineup is divided into two launches, each telling a distinct story — the Après Tennis, and the Mosaic.

Bvlgari x Casablanca: Après Tennis

Drawing from the classic tennis bag, Après Tennis gives tennis-wear a sophisticated, stylish twist. Hitting that sweet spot between comfort and elegance, the bags combine white perforated leather with green striping, accentuated by a bold BVLGARI logo on the front, and wood handles to top it all off. The resulting look is at once practical, chic, and timelessly modern.

Bvlgari x Casablanca: Mosaic

While Après Tennis is inspired by tennis rackets and the sporty-chic aesthetic, Mosaic nods to the allure of Rome’s many fabulous landmarks — a tribute to Bvlgari’s founding roots. A Serpenti crossbody comes adorned with exquisite mosaic print, capturing Casablanca’s vivacious spirit with Bvlgari’s storied history. We especially love how the spellbinding designs pay homage to Bvlgari’s fascinating background, while retaining the bold, cheeky edge that is very much unique to Casablanca.

The Bvlgari x Casablanca collection will be released worldwide in two instalments. Après Tennis will be available from April 20, 2022 onwards, while the Mosaic theme will be launched on May 20, 2022.

To find out more, visit bulgari.com.