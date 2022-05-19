Cannes Film Festival 2022: Our Most Favourite Glamorous Looks

After taking a look at some of the highly anticipated films and screenings at this year’s 75th Cannes Film Festival, the glam-and-glow event has finally arrived.

Only a few days have passed since the Met Gala red carpet, but award season is like an untamed river somewhere in a Norwegian forest – it doesn’t stop no matter how your eyes are tired of it. And now, we are off to the Cannes Film Festival 2022 – our beautiful saviour from all the coverage about Kim Kardashian’s weight loss journey to fit into an allegedly haunted Marilyn Monroe dress.

The festival has bounced back from Covid-19 and is back in full swing in the French Riviera. This year marks the descent of Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Rinca onto the jury thrones. And, while we wait for their just verdict on which film will receive the Palme d’Or, we will pass the time by marvelling at the glamour on the red carpet.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2022:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s look at the Cannes Film Festival this year was, perhaps, the most photographed one – and rightfully so. The new judge (Chennai Express, Gehraiyaan) wore a stunning sequin-studded Sabyasachi gown on the red carpet. The couture sari of orange and black was meant to evoke the imagery of a Bengal tiger. The piece came from Sabyasachi’s Aakash Tara collection, which celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques. Padukone’s jewellery, made by the skilled hand of the same designer, was a balanced mixture of Indian architectural motifs and Art Nouveau elements, with coloured stones in varying cuts and gold galore.

Rebecca Hall

Image courtesy of Getty Images

Another fresh judge, Rebecca Hall (Passing, The Prestige), stunned the red carpet in an exquisite custom Gucci gown in pink and red, covered in crystals. In its construction, the dress reminded the pieces that strutted the Hollywood Boulevard during Gucci’s Love Parade last year. This is a huge time for Hall. 2021 market the actress’s directorial debut in Passing, a story about two black women in the 1920s New York, one of whom is passing as white. Unfortunately, the film did not win the Golden Globes and couldn’t secure an Academy Award nomination.

Julianne Moore

The star of Still Alice and Dear Evan Hansen decided to opt for simplicity at the Cannes Film Festival this year. On the red carpet, Moore wore a black silk Bottega Veneta gown with a fitted bodice, dropped waist and knotted details at the straps. The actress styled the dress with an ensemble of a necklace and ring of diamonds, emeralds and white gold from Bulgari’s high jewellery collection. Recently, Moore has announced that she is set to portray Joy Mothertrucker, an ice road trucker, in an adaptation of the eponymous novel authored by Amy Butcher.

Rossy de Palma

Red carpet epateur du jour since the 90s, Rossi de Palma (Madres Paralelas, Toc Toc) dazzled the public at the Cannes Film Festival in a full Saint Lauren get-up. The actress wore a black Grain de Poudre blazer dress from the Spring 2022 collection, styled with red leather gloves and a black clutch. To complete the ensemble, de Palma wore a knotted choker studded with diamonds and art-deco earrings – the parure was designed by Boucheron.

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford (Cursed, 13 Reasons Why) chose Prada for her red carpet appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Langford wore a custom floor-sweeping sleeveless gown with silver sequins, complemented with a dramatic train constructed to resemble a glamorous bow. This year marks the 26-year-old actress’s first appearance at the festival – a milestone that we are told was possible thanks to L’Oreal Paris, whom she attended it with.

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.