From the 74th British Academy Film Awards to the occasion of press events – both face-to-face and virtual – April is certainly a month of a celebrity look round up we look forward to be inspired from.
We’ve complied a gallery of our most-loved celebrity styles glammed up in luxury fashion houses’ recent Spring/Summer 2021 collections, featuring Emily Blunt,
Rosé of Blackpink, ere’s a round up of some of the best-dressed celebrity looks we love. Luke Newton and more. And h
Rosé of Blackpink in Vivienne Westwood
The Korean-New Zealand singer wore a cropped jacket in recycled denim from the Vivienne Westwood SS21 collection and asymmetric denim skirt from the Vivienne Westwood A/W 2020/21 collection. (Image Credit: @roses_are_rosie )
Cynthia Erivo in Alexander McQueen
Actress Cynthia Erivo wore a dress with a cutaway neckline and a butterfly-draped skirt in blush poly faille to the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards from the Alexander McQueen SS21 Collection. (Image Credit: @AlexanderMcQueen)
in Dolce & Gabbana Gillian Anderson
The winning actress wore a custom-made red silk chiffon strapless gown with a flowy skirt combined with a pair of black silk satin sandals to the 2021 SAG Awards. (Image Credit: Dolce & Gabbana)
in Dolce & Gabbana Hannah Waddingham
The actress wore a red silk cady cocktail dress with black iconic straps and thigh high slit from the SS21 ready-to-wear collection to the 2021 SAG Awards. She finished her look with a pair of black pumps. (Image Credit: Dolce & Gabbana)
Eun Woo Cha in Alexander McQueen
The Korean actor and singer was spotted wearing an ink bleeding intarsia jumper from the Alexander McQueen SS21 Collection. (Image Credit: @eunwo.o_c)
in Dolce & Gabbana Aldis Hodge
The actor wore a black and gold three-piece-suit brocade combined with a pair of black velvet lace up shoes with gold detailing at the back to the 2021 SAG Awards. (Image Credit: Dolce & Gabbana)
in Dolce & Gabbana Olivia Colman
The British actress opted for a custom-made dark gold brocade cocktail dress with three quarter sleeves enriched by diamanté Swarovski crystals around the neck and wrists in courtesy of the 2021 SAG Awards. She finished her look with a pair of matching pumps. (Image Credit: Dolce & Gabbana)
in Dolce & Gabbana Luke Newton
The British actor chose a pin striped double breasted suit combined with a burgundy shirt and a black and white printed silk tie to the 2021 SAG Awards. (Image Credit: Dolce & Gabbana) Emily Blunt in
Miu Miu
The actress Emily Blunt in Miu Miu Pre-Spring 2021 collection while attending, “A Quiet Place 2” virtual press. (Image Credit: Miu Miu) Zosia Mamet in
Miu Miu
The American actress wore a black crepe de chine dress with a detailed neckline and embellished shoulder pad with stones and crystals to the 2021 SAG Awards. (Image Credit: Miu Miu) Desmond Tan in Dolce & Gabbana
The Singaporean actor wore a blue double breasted linen suit with printed details from the SS21 collection combined with a pair of white espadrilles from the same collection in the occasion of the Star Awards 2021. (Image Credit: @ thedesmondtan/Dolce & Gabbana) Amir El Masry in Dolce & Gabbana
The Actor poses in a black one button Sicilia wool suit with belt and details on the lapels and pockets combined with a burgundy shirt and a pair of black lace up shoes for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021. (Image Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for ABA/Dolce & Gabbana)
Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen
The British actress wore a cropped tailored jacket in ivory wool silk and a suspended, shredded dress in layers of ivory tulle. With an antique gold metal triple jewelled ring, an antique gold and silver metal butterfly ring and antique gold and silver metal ear cuffs embellished with crystals and baroque river pearl droplets. She finished the look off with an ivory headscarf including a set of embellished brooches, an antique silver heart clutch and ivory boots for the 74th British Academy Film Awards. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen)
Daniel Kaluuya in Alexander McQueen
The British actor wore a trompe l’oeil double layer evening jacket in ivory wool twill, a classic crew neck t-shirt, evening trousers in ivory wool twill with a contrast black side strip and white Tread Slick lace up to the 74th British Academy Film Awards. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen) Rose Byrne in
Miu Miu
The Australian actress glammed up in an ensemble consisting of black crepe de chine jacket and pants embellished with crystals ton sur ton all over with details in black satin, such as buttons and smoking waist belt to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, BAFTA 2021. (Image Credit: Miu Miu) Isabela Merced in Dolce & Gabbana
The American Actress wore a total look from the new SS21 collection made of a Patchwork jersey sweatshirt with DG embroidery matched with patchwork drill and jacquard panties in the occasion of press for the movie “Spirit Untamed”. (Image Credit: @isabelamerced Dolce & Gabbana)