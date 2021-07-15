Celebrity Looks We Love From The 74th Cannes Film Festival

Dear guests and dreamers of all ages, Cannes is back.

With one year in the wait due to last year’s inevitable cancellation, the Cannes Film Festival has finally made its comeback for the 74th edition running from July 6 to 17, 2021. From Spike Lee on being the first black filmmaker as the President of the Jury to the premiere of Annette by Leos Carax screened at the Cannes Festival’s opening ceremony where we saw stars wearing exquisite Chopard creations, it’s also the red carpet looks that have been creating jaw-dropping scenes since day one. And here’s a round-up of all the best fashion we’ve loved from the 74thCannes Film Festival of 2021.

Dylan Penn in Chanel

Dylan Penn attended the premiere of ‘Flag Day’, a movie directed by Sean Penn and competing in the Official Selection, in a dress from the CHANEL ‘Le Château des Dames’ 2020/21 Métiers d’art collection. (Image Credit: Chanel/Instagram)

Jessica Chastain in Dior

Actress Jessica Chastain walked the red carpet at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing a Dior Couture Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 by Maria Grazia Chiuri featuring a strapless layered black net evening dress embellished with velvet scrolls. (Image Credit: Dior/Instagram)

Mélanie Laurent in Dior

Melanie Laurent attended the “Flag Day” photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. She wore a Dior Couture red silk chiffon dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri. (Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Dior)

Katheryn Winnick in Stella McCartney

Katheryn Winnick wore a custom dress made from forest-friendly viscose for the Flag Day premiere at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival. (Image Credit: Stella McCartney/Instagram)

Bella Hadid in Schiaparelli

Bella Hadid wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, for the premiere of “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” to the 74th Cannes Film Festival. She was glammed in a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline, and a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’œil lungs adorned with rhinestones. (Image Credit: Schiaparelli/Instagram)

Virginie Efira in Dior

Virginie Efira made up and dressed in Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the premiere of Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. She wore a pale gold silk and lurex dress and cap from Dior Haute Couture. (Image Credit Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Dior)

Pio Marmaï in Dior

Pio Marmaï wore a navy wool peak lapel tuxedo, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a navy silk bow-tie with bee jewelry embroidery and a pair of black leather derbies to the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 09, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Image Credit: Dior)

Candice Swanepoel in Etro

Candice Swanepoel wearing an Etro rose gold jumpsuit adorned with paisley and floral motifs embroidered with rhinestones, beads and metallic sequins at the opening ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. (Image Credit: ETRO/Instagram)

Nur Fibak in Dior

Nur Fibak wore an embroidered black tulle and crepe silk dress for the premiere of “Ha’Berech” with Yonatan Kugler to the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Dior)

François Ozon in Dior

Director François Ozon wore a black wool peak lapel tuxedo for the premiere of “Tout s’est bien passé” with Sophie Marceau attending the “Tout S’est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Dior)

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford

Timothée Chalamet wore a TOM FORD silver jacquard tuxedo with banded collar evening shirt and cream beveled toe cap Chelsea boots to the premier of The French Dispatch at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Image Credit: TOM FORD/Instagram)

Andie MacDowell in Prada