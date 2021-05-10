A Round-up of Celebrity Looks We Love the Past Weeks

With many of the nominees coming together to celebrate their talents at some of the annual award-winning ceremonies, besides all the claps and whistles, it’s also the what-celebrity-wears part that has taken the online world by storm.
Last month, we gathered a gallery of some of the most flawless
celebrity looks we loved in April. Here comes May, and we couldn’t wait to share more of our favourite looks featuring Dua Lipa, Julia Garner, Riz Ahmed and more.
Dua Lipa in Balenciaga
The English singer and songwriter was spotted wearing Look 48 from Balenciaga’s Fall 21 collection at Elton John’s EJAF event for the 2021 Academy Awards. (Image Credit: Balenciaga)
Maria Bakalova in Dolce&Gabbana
The Bulgarian actress wore a light cerulean tulle dress with puffy sleeves, enriched with a gold chain with Swarovski Crystals and pearls to the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana) Nicco Annan in Dolce&Gabbana
The American actor and dancer wore a double breasted multi coloured patchwork suit paired with yellow Day Master sneakers – a total look from the new F/W 21/22 collection – to the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana)
Julia Garner in Prada
The American actress wore an ice coloured chiffon dress embellished with marabou feathers, fringes of jais stone and Swarovski crystals embroidery with nude satin pumps – all by Prada – to the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. (Image Credit: Julian Ungaro)
Carey Mulligan in Prada
The British actress wore a bottle green kid mohair suit with contrasting blue band and black Re-Nylon belt with saffiano details, altogether with a white poplin shirt and black satin sandals – all my Prada – to the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. (Image Credit: Gavin Batty)
Paapa Essiedu in Prada
The British actor wore a single-breasted navy wool suit, cyclamen pink cashmere sweater and brushed leather loafers with triangle logo – all by Prada – to the Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. (Image Credit: Nick Thompson for Prada)
Storm Reid in Prada
The American actress wore a Prada gold nappa leather gown to the the 14th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on April 22nd, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Image Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Kaouther Ben Hania in Prada
The film director wore a black silk dress with geometric band neckline embellished with a floral crystal embroidery and silver crystal handbag – all by Prada – to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Image Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images/Prada)
Riz Ahmed in Prada
The British actor and rapper wore a black single-breasted two-button wool mohair tuxedo, black worsted wool turtleneck sweater and a black satin tuxedo cummerbund with black brushed leather derby shoes – all by Prada – to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images/Prada)
Gary Oldman in Prada
The English actor and filmmaker wore a navy blue and black single-breasted kid mohair tuxedo with satin silk lapels, blue poplin tuxedo shirt, black silk bow tie and navy silk printed silk foulard with black saffiano leather lace up shoes – all my Prada – to the Oscars on April 26, 2021 in London. (Image Credit: Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images/Prada)
Bryan Cranston in Prada
The American actor wore a black single-breasted kid mohair tuxedo, white stretch poplin tuxedo shirt and black satin bow tie with black brushed leather oxford shoes – all by Prada. (Image Credit: Prada)