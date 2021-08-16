If you need a little bit of
Monday inspiration to spice up your current lockdown situation, this gallery of celebrity style ideas brings you the latest fashion trends for your next at-home, waist-up glam moments during your weekly work calls – and possibly date nights, too.
(Main and featured image: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)
Jun Ji Hyun in Alexander McQueen
Celebrity Style Idea #1: The ambassador of Alexander McQueen Korea wore a panelled dress with silver zip detailing in black poly faille, a black leather double belt and Tread Heel Chelsea boots in black leather – all from A/W 21 collection – for Netflix social media photos. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen) Alexander McQueen
Usher in Dolce&Gabbana
Celebrity Style Idea #2: The singer chose to wear with a black and white printed jacket with zipper combined with its matching pants for the occasion of his Las Vegas resident show. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana @thomasfalcone/Instagram)
Katy Perry in Dolce&Gabbana
Celebrity Style Idea #3: The world-leading American singer and songwriter wore a custom dress and cape to the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Italia event in Capri. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram) Dolce&Gabbana
Storm Reid in Prada
Celebrity Style Idea #4: Storm Reid wore a white radzmire crop top and skirt with all-over metal eyelet embroidery, with Prada Symbole silver and black enamel earrings along with black satin platforms to the ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere on August 2 Prada nd, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Prada)
Karolina Kurkova in Dolce&Gabbana
Celebrity Style Idea #5: Karolina chose to wear a outfit combined with the Kendra Coffa Bag to the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Italia event in Capri. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram) Dolce&Gabbana
Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen
Celebrity Style Idea #6: Lady Gaga was spotted wearing a stunning black Chantilly lace corseted dress from the SS21 collection in New York. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen/Instagram) Alexander McQueen
Ariana Grande in Dolce&Gabbana
Celebrity Style Idea #7: Ariana Grande appeared in her latest video ‘Off the Table’ with the Weeknd wearing a vintage floral print Dolce&Gabbana silk blend dress with lace details. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez in Dolce&Gabbana
Celebrity Style Idea #8: Jennifer Lopez was spotted with @benaffleck wearing a fitted long sleeve black dress paired with double platform heels and a Dolce&Gabbana #DGDolceBox bag for her birthday in Saint Tropez. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)
Addison Rae in Dolce&Gabbana
Celebrity Style Idea #9: Addison Rae wore a white embellished dress to the presentation of her new movie ‘He’s All That’. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram) Dolce&Gabbana
Jennifer Hudson in Dolce&Gabbana
Celebrity Style Idea #10: Jennifer Hudson wore a custom-made dress and veil to the Premiere of MGM’s ‘Respect’ at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram) Dolce&Gabbana