Style

Best Celebrity Looks this August 2021

By Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
16 Aug 2021
Style
Best Celebrity Looks this August 2021

If you need a little bit of Monday inspiration to spice up your current lockdown situation, this gallery of celebrity style ideas brings you the latest fashion trends for your next at-home, waist-up glam moments during your weekly work calls – and possibly date nights, too.

(Main and featured image: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

Jun Ji Hyun in Alexander McQueen

Celebrity Style Idea #1: The ambassador of Alexander McQueen Korea wore a panelled dress with silver zip detailing in black poly faille, a black leather double belt and Tread Heel Chelsea boots in black leather – all from Alexander McQueen A/W 21 collection – for Netflix social media photos. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen)

Usher in Dolce&Gabbana

Celebrity Style Idea #2: The singer chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana with a black and white printed jacket with zipper combined with its matching pants for the occasion of his Las Vegas resident show. (Image Credit: @thomasfalcone/Instagram)

Katy Perry in Dolce&Gabbana

Celebrity Style Idea #3: The world-leading American singer and songwriter wore a custom Dolce&Gabbana dress and cape to the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Italia event in Capri. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

Storm Reid in Prada

Celebrity Style Idea #4: Storm Reid wore a white Prada radzmire crop top and skirt with all-over metal eyelet embroidery, with Prada Symbole silver and black enamel earrings along with black satin platforms to the ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere on August 2nd, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Prada)

Karolina Kurkova in Dolce&Gabbana

Celebrity Style Idea #5: Karolina chose to wear a Dolce&Gabbana outfit combined with the Kendra Coffa Bag to the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Italia event in Capri. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen

Celebrity Style Idea #6: Lady Gaga was spotted wearing a stunning black Chantilly lace corseted dress from the Alexander McQueen SS21 collection in New York. (Image Credit: Alexander McQueen/Instagram)

Ariana Grande in Dolce&Gabbana

Celebrity Style Idea #7: Ariana Grande appeared in her latest video ‘Off the Table’ with the Weeknd wearing a vintage floral print Dolce&Gabbana silk blend dress with lace details. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez in Dolce&Gabbana

Celebrity Style Idea #8: Jennifer Lopez was spotted with @benaffleck wearing a fitted Dolce&Gabbana long sleeve black dress paired with double platform heels and a #DGDolceBox bag for her birthday in Saint Tropez. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

Addison Rae in Dolce&Gabbana

Celebrity Style Idea #9: Addison Rae wore a white Dolce&Gabbana embellished dress to the presentation of her new movie ‘He’s All That’. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

Jennifer Hudson in Dolce&Gabbana

Celebrity Style Idea #10: Jennifer Hudson wore a custom-made Dolce&Gabbana dress and veil to the Premiere of MGM’s ‘Respect’ at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Image Credit: Dolce&Gabbana/Instagram)

fashion trends CELEBRITY STYLE Inspiration celebrity fashion
Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
Although Mind is often perceived as a poised extrovert who enjoys being out and about in the city driving one of her dad’s luxury supercars, decorating her cosy home whilst taking some feel-good, aesthetic snaps for her personal blog is actually what most comforts her. She is a home décor maniac, a car enthusiast and a woman who very much believes in the health-is-the-new-wealth kind of philosophy.
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigeth

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.

Log in as an administrator and view the Instagram Feed settings page for more details.