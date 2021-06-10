Sure, it’s over a thousand Ringgit to spend on a collar and sure, your money is more useful elsewhere. But… have you seen these designer dog collars and high-end pet accessories?

Fashion designers’ furry friends are celebrities themselves. Take Marc Jacobs‘ bull terrier named Neville, or the sassy cat Choupette that belonged to the late Karl Lagerfeld. We bet they’re sporting designer collars too.

Fendi has just launched a Pet Travel Line that includes accessories like a carrier bag, customisable leather tags, and even a water repellent nylon coat to wear on walks when it’s drizzling outside. These are of course, made loud and obviously trendy with the Maison’s signature FF logo motif.

High-end pet-wear, particularly designer dog collars, are much like statement necklaces. They’re expensive because not only are they the most stylish collars a pet can own, but these accessories are made with the same quality and craftsmanship as all other designer goods.

So if you’re convinced that your best friends needs a new collar, you’ve got these fancy designs to choose from:

Tiffany & Co. Pet Collar in Tiffany Blue (Image credit: Tiffany & Co.)

Louis Vuitton Baxter dog collar (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Fendi Brown Fabric Collar (Image credit: Fendi)

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar (Image credit: Valentino)

Versace Medusa Collar and Leash Set (Image credit: Versace)

Hermès Racobar II Dog Collar (Image credit: Hermès)

Shop here:

Tiffany & Co. pet collar in Tiffany Blue

Louis Vuitton Baxter Dog Collar

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Pet Collar

Fendi Brown Fabric Collar

Versace Medusa Collar and Leash Set

Hermès Racobar II Dog Collar

(Main image: Fendi)