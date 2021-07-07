For this year’s Dior AW22 Haute Couture collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs return to the value of haute couture through the play between fabric and techniques. The focus itself looks at what we have all been wanting—the sense of touch.

Tactility and the materiality of fabric indeed take centre stage in the Dior AW22 Haute Couture, which took place yesterday in the heart of the Rodin Museum. The show, set against an installation by French artist Eva Jospin, saw dresses in powder blue, nude and green—shades and hues loved by Monsieur Dior himself—through ornate presentations pf pleats, trains and hand-woven details.

The sensuality of fabric and textile takes inspiration from curator and textile artist Clare Hunter and her book, Threads of Life, which explores weaving and embroidery crafts: elements that dominantly overarches the show itself. At first glance, it’s all sorts of mood and fabric in one go—heavy tweed versus light tulle, soft drapes versus structure. It is upon a closer look that one realises that the theme lies in the materiality itself. One is encouraged, through the material and the embroidery techniques, to relent to the haptic senses of sight and touch—a particular point that is often lacking in the new normal of virtual presentations.

Embroidering the stage

The emphasis on tactile materiality and fabric is present throughout the show and its stage, which employed woven textiles and embroideries alive within the life-size piece, Chambre de Soie, by French artist Eva Jospin.

Rewatch the show at Dior.