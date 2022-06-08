You Can Now Shop Dior’s Summer-Inspired Dioriviera Capusle at InterContential Hua Hin

An ode to la dolce vita, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dioriviera summer capsule is now available across a series of pop-up and concept stores, among which is a pop-up at La Residence, InterContinental Hua Hin.

A summer-inspired celebration of the art of living, Dior’s latest Dioriera summer capsule collection features everything bright, fun and tastefully fabulous. Fluorescent shades of blue, orange, and pink — who avid fashion enthusiasts may recognise from Dior’s Fall 2022 line — come out for some fun across a line of ready-to-wear, leather goods and shoes.

Even more exciting is how this particular capsule is being presented. Throughout the summer season, each design will be presented through a series of charming showcases all across the world. Decorated in toile de Jouy, enchanting tropical foliage, and the vibrant hues of the season, each of these pop-up showcases and concept stores is designed to take visitors on dreamy escapades to sunny islands and beachside retreats.

Joining some of the world’s buzziest destinations — cue the deck of the Dior Tea House in Chengdu, Bali’s Four Seasons’ Sundara Beach Club, Tokyo, China, and more — is InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, in Thailand. Charming deckchairs, parasols and cushions from Dior Maison decorate the resort’s terrace, bordering the beach, while inside La Residence, guests are treated to lush, jungle-like interiors, from which the line’s various skirts, dresses, shorts, swimwear and accessories can be found. Those who’ve finished shopping can continue with a photo session, enjoying the desirable objects especially designed by Dior Maison for the summer.

To find out more about Diorievra 2022, visit the pop-up store at La Residence, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort from today until June 25, or add Line Official: @Diorcouture